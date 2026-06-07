Mbappe Meets Haaland as Senegal Plots France Repeat

Group I of the 2026 World Cup pairs Kylian Mbappe against Erling Haaland for the first time on football’s biggest stage, with Senegal carrying Africa’s ambitions and a pointed historical grudge into the same pool.

The draw brings together France, Norway, Senegal, and Iraq. For African football followers, the group’s most charged fixture may not be the superstar duel at all. It may be Senegal against France, a rematch carrying the memory of 2002, when Senegal shocked the defending world champions 1-0 in the tournament’s opening match and reached the quarterfinals. Pape Thiaw, who played in that squad, now coaches the Teranga Lions.

France arrive as one of the tournament’s strongest candidates, backed by a 2018 World Cup title and a second-place finish in 2022. But Didier Deschamps has been forced to recall 35-year-old N’Golo Kante to shore up a midfield that looks thinner than in recent tournaments, and a 2-1 friendly defeat to Côte d’Ivoire before departure underlined that France’s vulnerabilities are real. The squad’s attacking depth remains exceptional. Translating that depth into cohesion is the unresolved question.

Mbappe captains the side but enters the tournament with more doubt attached to his name than at any previous World Cup. His 2024 move from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to Real Madrid kept his goal tally high, but two consecutive club seasons without a major trophy and reported dressing room friction have complicated his standing. Criticisms of his defensive contribution and tactical range have followed him into the summer. This World Cup is both a platform and a pressure test with no exits.

Ousmane Dembele has changed the internal balance of France’s attack. As PSG’s attacking leader after Mbappe’s departure, he won consecutive Champions League titles and the Ballon d’Or, arriving in North America as a co-equal force rather than a supporting role. Young forwards Desire Doue, Michael Olise, and Bradley Barcola push for minutes behind him. France’s attack, organized properly, is capable of winning the tournament. Whether Deschamps organizes it properly is the central uncertainty.

Norway return to the World Cup after an absence of 28 years, ending a drought that lasted since 1998 with one of the most commanding European qualifying campaigns in the draw. Eight wins from eight games set the tone. Erling Haaland scored 16 of those goals, a return that confirms his efficiency even when the standard of opposition varies. He arrives in better spirits than Mbappe, carrying personal targets: surpass Kjetil Rekdal’s national record of two World Cup goals and take his country past the group stage for the first time in their history.

Martin Odegaard provides Norway with more than a supply line to Haaland. Operating in the space between opposition lines, he controls tempo, links the phases of play, and makes the decisions that determine whether Norway’s pressing game creates chances or stalls. His form against France and Senegal will shape Norway’s tournament.

Senegal enter as the group’s most dangerous disruptors and arguably the most complete African team at the tournament. Their Africa Cup of Nations campaign in January confirmed their fitness and organization. The squad, built on defensive discipline, physical intensity, and sharp counterattacking, draws most of its players from Europe’s leading leagues. Sadio Mane at 34 remains the all time leading scorer in Senegal’s history and the team’s emotional reference point. Kalidou Koulibaly anchors a back line that protects goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and has made the team extremely difficult to breach in open play.

The 2002 dimension is more than memory. Senegal beat France that year through pace, physicality, and collective conviction against opponents who expected easier passage. The tactical profile of the current Lions is not entirely different. Thiaw knows exactly what that result required and what it cost France.

Iraq return to the World Cup for the first time since 1986, when they lost all three group games and scored once. They earned their place this time through 21 qualifying matches and an intercontinental playoff, one of the tournament’s longest roads. Graham Arnold, who guided Australia to the last 16 at the 2022 World Cup, coaches the side. A 1-1 friendly draw with Spain before the tournament confirmed that Iraq can be competitive when organized. Centre forward Aymen Hussein carries the main attacking load. Midfielder Amir Al-Ammari provides the pressing and composure required to convert defensive work into counterattacking chances. Iraq’s realistic aim is a first World Cup point. The result against Spain suggests it is achievable.

France are the group’s most likely winners. Senegal are best placed to make that uncomfortable. Norway have the quality to reach the last 16 without relying on France to slip, targeting wins over Senegal and Iraq. Iraq will push but are expected to fall short of the knockout stage.

Mbappe and Haaland will generate the most column space. The result that matters most to African football may come when Senegal walk out to face a French side they have beaten before, with a coach who was on the pitch when they did it.