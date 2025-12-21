MB28: The Mitch Brothers spin their latest milestone into a tale of kindness

The Mitch Brothers mark their 28th birthday celebration with a strong sense of purpose, and the internet is responding accordingly.

Nana Mitch and Schardo Mitch have gained notoriety online for their often-flamboyant annual celebrations. This year, however, the two have chosen a humbler path–a striking departure from the spectacles of years gone by. Rather than flashy private parties or quirky photoshoots, the brothers turned instead to philanthropy and community impact. The duo amplified their charitable initiative, Smile4mation, dedicating MB28 to uplifting Grace, a mother of four whose heart-wrenching story went viral.

According to the brothers, what everyone saw was only the beginning. “MB28 is all about Smile4mation,” the brothers declared. They partnered with Electroland Ghana Limited and Homeland to help restore hope to Grace, covering everything from a complete home renovation to furnishings and seed capital for business opportunities. The scale led many to describe the effort as Smile4mation’s most ambitious yet, a shot in the arm for the impact MB28 seeks to establish.

With tens of thousands of Ghanaians rallying behind the movement, Smile4mation has become a massive success, drawing widespread attention online. It is swiftly conquering the internet with love, bringing communities together under the banner of kindness and restoring the dignity of the forgotten, one video at a time.

As the Mitch Brothers redefine their annual celebration and spin it into a legacy of compassion, their actions highlight a newfound responsibility to transform lives and uplift others. Reflecting on the shift, they explained: “Birthdays have always been personal for us, but Smile4mation changed that. We wanted to reiterate that kindness is the most powerful gift of all. Grace’s story reminded us to keep spreading positivity wherever we go: a message we feel is in line with our theme for MB28.”