Mayor Allotey Champions Youth Partnerships in Tackling Extreme Heat

“This project is a practical solution to tackling extreme heat, one of the biggest challenges facing Accra today. By combining climate innovation with community needs, we make our city more livable and support our long-term goal of sustainable transportation.

Partnerships with young people are key to our success, and by collaborating with organisations like Bloomberg Philanthropies, we are advancing cities’ climate action in meaningful and lasting ways,” declared Hon. Michael Kpakpo Allotey, Mayor of Accra, as he commended the launch of the Apata Initiative.

Transforming Public Spaces with Cooling Sheds

The Apata Initiative, a youth-led project of the Youth Climate Action Fund under the auspices of Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA)and supported by Bloomberg Philanthropies and United Cities and Local Governments (UCLG is transforming public spaces with innovative cooling sheds made from reusable materials. Named after the Twi word for “shade,” the Apata Initiative is not just providing cover from the sun, but also building hope for a more resilient, inclusive, and climate-smart Accra.

The first two sheds have been designed and fabricated by local organisation McKingtorch Africa, and they have been strategically installed in heat-prone areas around schools and markets, offering pedestrians and cyclists much-needed relief from the city’s soaring temperatures.

“These cooling sheds represent our commitment to healthier public spaces. Built from reusable materials, they not only provide immediate relief from heat but also showcase how sustainable design can transform our city,” explained Roselyn Ntim, Project Lead of the Apata Initiative.

Accra’s rapid urbanisation and tree cover loss have intensified the Urban Heat Island effect (UHI), with the city recording average temperatures several degrees higher than surrounding towns such as Dodowa and Aburi.

Vulnerable groups, including the elderly, pregnant women, and children, are especially at risk, making adaptation measures like these sheds, a public health priority.

Sparking a Culture of Heat Resilience

Beyond the cooling sheds, the Apata Initiative is also developing a roadmap for Accra to expand and prioritise green spaces, while running awareness campaigns in schools and markets to encourage sustainable practices. In addition, the project is partnering with youth groups across the city to promote tree planting, reinforcing Accra’s resilience to extreme heat and improving air quality.

Local leaders have praised the project as a timely response to the realities of climate change, highlighting its potential to inspire long-term behavioural and policy shifts that make Accra safer and more sustainable.

By connecting climate innovation with active mobility goals, the project supports Accra’s Vision 2050 target of ensuring that 40% of all city trips are made by non-motorised transport. Cleaner air, healthier communities, and safer public spaces are all part of the long-term vision being advanced through this partnership.