Maxwell Konadu Set to Replace Manso as Bibiani Gold Stars Coach

Former Asante Kotoko manager Maxwell Konadu is reportedly poised to take charge of Ghana Premier League champions Bibiani Gold Stars following the controversial departure of Stephen Frimpong Manso.

The Miners parted ways with Manso after their disappointing 2-0 home defeat to Algerian side JS Kabylie in the first leg of their CAF Champions League preliminary round tie. The decision has sparked widespread debate across Ghanaian football circles, with many questioning the timing of the dismissal.

Konadu, who previously coached South African second-tier outfit Black Leopards until earlier this year, brings extensive experience to the role. The 51-year-old tactician famously guided Kotoko to the Ghana Premier League title in 2011 and has managed several other clubs including Legon Cities and Nsoatreman Football Club (FC).

The impending appointment represents a significant coup for Gold Stars, securing a coach with proven championship pedigree. Konadu’s tactical acumen and experience in continental competitions could prove invaluable as the club seeks to overturn their two-goal deficit against JS Kabylie.

According to multiple reports, Konadu is expected to sign a two-year contract with the Western North Region-based club. However, he will not be in charge for the crucial second-leg encounter in Algeria this weekend, with assistant coach Nana Yaw Amankwah set to handle team affairs for that fixture.

The timing of Manso’s departure has raised eyebrows throughout Ghana’s football fraternity. The 45-year-old coach transformed Gold Stars from relegation candidates to Premier League champions in just 18 months, delivering their maiden top-flight title with a record of 18 wins, 9 draws, and 7 defeats from 34 games.

Manso’s achievements include not only the historic league triumph but also guiding Gold Stars to victory in the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) Top 4 tournament, where they defeated traditional powerhouses Asante Kotoko and earned draws against Hearts of Oak and Heart of Lions.

The decision to part ways with the title-winning coach after a single continental defeat has divided opinion. Critics argue that dismissing a manager who delivered unprecedented success based on one disappointing result sets a dangerous precedent and undermines long-term planning.

Gold Stars’ continental debut against JS Kabylie exposed the gap between domestic and continental football. The Algerian side’s experience and tactical discipline proved too much for the Ghanaian champions, who struggled to create meaningful scoring opportunities at the Accra Sports Stadium.

For Konadu, the appointment offers an opportunity to return to Ghana’s top flight after his stint in South Africa. His reputation as a tactically astute coach who can maximize squad potential aligns with Gold Stars’ ambitions to establish themselves as a force in both domestic and continental competition.

The former Black Stars assistant coach faces the immediate challenge of preparing for next season while potentially learning from the CAF Champions League experience, should Gold Stars fail to overturn their deficit against JS Kabylie.

Gold Stars’ decision reflects the increasing pressure on Ghanaian clubs to perform in continental competitions. However, whether changing coaches after one continental setback represents sound football management remains a contentious issue that will be closely watched across the country’s football landscape.

The appointment is expected to be officially confirmed following the conclusion of the CAF Champions League tie, with Konadu set to begin pre-season preparations for the new campaign.