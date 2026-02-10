Maxwell Invokes Fifth Amendment Before House Oversight Committee

Ghislaine Maxwell refused to answer questions from the House Oversight Committee on Monday, February 9, 2026, invoking her Fifth Amendment right against self incrimination during a closed door virtual deposition that ended in less than one hour, while her attorney proposed she would testify only if granted clemency by President Donald Trump.

The convicted sex trafficker appeared virtually from Federal Prison Camp Bryan in Texas, where she serves a 20 year sentence for conspiring with Jeffrey Epstein to sexually exploit and traffic underage girls. Maxwell repeatedly stated, I invoke my Fifth Amendment right to silence more than a dozen times when lawmakers posed questions about Epstein’s criminal enterprise and potential co-conspirators.

Representative James Comer, Republican from Kentucky and chairman of the House Oversight Committee, expressed disappointment following the brief deposition. We had many questions to ask about the crimes she and Epstein committed, as well as questions about potential co-conspirators, Comer told reporters. The committee sought information regarding federal authorities’ handling of the Epstein investigation and individuals who may have participated in or enabled the sex trafficking operation.

David Oscar Markus, Maxwell’s attorney, informed committee members that his client remains willing to provide testimony if granted clemency by President Trump. Ms. Maxwell is prepared to speak fully and honestly if granted clemency by President Trump, Markus stated during the deposition. Only she can provide the complete account. Some may not like what they hear, but the truth matters.

Markus claimed Maxwell could confirm that both President Trump and former President Clinton are innocent of any wrongdoing related to Epstein’s activities. Neither Trump nor Clinton has been accused by law enforcement of wrongdoing in connection with Epstein. Both men have denied improper conduct.

Representative Ro Khanna, Democrat from California, criticized Maxwell’s conditional offer following the deposition. Here is my conclusion after sitting through Maxwell’s deposition with her refusing to answer a single question about the men who raped underage girls, saying she would only do so for clemency, Khanna posted on social media.

Representative Suhas Subramanyam, Democrat from Virginia, suggested Maxwell’s refusal to cooperate stems from expectations of presidential clemency. Ghislaine Maxwell should have no hope of ever getting out of prison, Subramanyam told reporters. But today, she, through her lawyer, explicitly stated that she wants to be out of prison through a clemency that this president would grant.

Comer stated he does not believe Maxwell should receive immunity or clemency. House Speaker Mike Johnson, Republican from Louisiana, described Maxwell’s actions as unconscionable, noting her decision to plead the Fifth or attempt deals.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) granted Maxwell limited immunity during interviews with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche in July 2025. Following those discussions, authorities transferred Maxwell from Federal Correctional Institution Tallahassee in Florida to the lower security Federal Prison Camp Bryan in Texas. Maxwell’s legal team requested immunity from the House Oversight Committee in July 2025, but lawmakers rejected the proposal.

A federal jury in the Southern District of New York convicted Maxwell in December 2021 on five counts related to recruiting and grooming minor girls for sexual abuse by Epstein between 1994 and 2004. Judge Alison Nathan sentenced Maxwell to 240 months imprisonment in June 2022. The DOJ stated Maxwell enticed and groomed minor girls to be abused in multiple ways by Epstein and his associates.

Maxwell maintains her innocence and argues she has been made a scapegoat following Epstein’s death in August 2019 at Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City. Prosecutors have rejected claims that Maxwell serves as a scapegoat. Maxwell filed a habeas corpus petition in the Southern District of New York challenging her conviction, arguing her trial was fundamentally unfair. That petition remains pending.

The United States Supreme Court declined to hear Maxwell’s appeal in October 2025, eliminating one avenue for overturning her conviction. Maxwell had petitioned the high court to review claims that prosecutors violated a non-prosecution agreement between Epstein and federal authorities in Florida.

Comer announced plans in January 2026 to depose Maxwell while discussing efforts to compel testimony from former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. The committee initially threatened contempt proceedings against the Clintons for declining to appear, but those proceedings stalled after both agreed through attorneys to testify in person on Capitol Hill.

Comer’s office engaged in extended negotiations with Maxwell’s legal team to secure her appearance. A previous deposition scheduled for August 2025 was postponed at her lawyers’ request pending the Supreme Court decision on whether to hear her appeal.

The House Oversight Committee has scheduled five additional depositions in coming weeks. Leslie Wexner, retail billionaire and former chief executive officer of Victoria’s Secret who was Epstein’s largest financial client, will appear February 18, 2026. Hillary Clinton agreed to sit for a deposition February 26, 2026, while Bill Clinton scheduled his appearance for February 27, 2026. Epstein’s accountant Richard Kahn will testify March 11, 2026, and Epstein attorney Darren Indyke will appear March 19, 2026.

Epstein survivors submitted a letter to the committee before Maxwell’s deposition urging lawmakers to treat her testimony with utmost skepticism and to rigorously scrutinize any claims she makes. The letter, signed by multiple Jane Doe survivors and family members of Virginia Giuffre, was entered into evidence during the virtual deposition.

Giuffre’s brother Sky Roberts and sister in law Amanda Roberts wrote a letter to Maxwell stating, Ghislaine, you deserve to spend the rest of your life in a jail cell. Trapped in a cage forever just like you trapped your victims. The letter demanded thorough investigation into Maxwell’s actions and suggested further punishment if warranted by new evidence.

Survivors of Epstein’s abuse released an emotional advertisement during Super Bowl LX on Sunday, February 8, 2026, urging full transparency in the ongoing release of files tied to the investigation. The video, produced with advocacy group World Without Exploitation, featured survivors holding photos of themselves as children and calling on United States Attorney General Pam Bondi to release unredacted documents.

The DOJ released portions of investigative files related to the Epstein case in December 2025 and February 2026. Representative Jamie Raskin, Democrat from Maryland and ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, criticized puzzling and mysterious redactions in released documents that obscure names and investigative reasoning.

The committee’s investigation examines why certain investigative leads were pursued while others were not, why theories of conspiracy liability narrowed rather than expanded over time, and why some individuals faced criminal exposure while others did not. Those answers require examination of unredacted documents reflecting prosecutorial judgment and institutional choice rather than reliance on testimony from a witness invoking constitutional rights.

Epstein died by suicide in federal custody in August 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. Medical examiner ruled his death a suicide by hanging, though the circumstances generated substantial public scrutiny and conspiracy theories.

Maxwell’s conviction represented the sole criminal prosecution related to Epstein’s decades long sex trafficking operation. No other individuals have faced federal criminal charges for participating in or enabling the abuse despite extensive documentation of multiple potential co-conspirators and enablers.