MAX and Bolt Partner to Expand Electric Vehicle Access in Ghana

MAX, a mobility solutions provider, and Bolt Ghana announced a strategic partnership on December 19, 2025, to accelerate electric vehicle adoption and expand sustainable vehicle ownership for drivers across Ghana. The collaboration combines MAX’s electric vehicle expertise with Bolt’s extensive driver network to reshape urban mobility and support cleaner transportation solutions.

The partnership centers on providing drivers with pathways to vehicle ownership through flexible subscription models transitioning to outright ownership of electric bikes. Drivers on Bolt’s platform will access lower operational costs and improved profitability through the affordable electric vehicle options.

MAX will provide comprehensive services including insurance, helmets, maintenance and customer support to ensure driver safety and productivity. The collaboration strengthens Bolt’s commitment to operational efficiency and environmental sustainability by integrating electric vehicles into its fleet.

According to Enoch Amobire, Operations Manager at Bolt Ghana, the partnership marks a major milestone in building a sustainable and economically inclusive mobility ecosystem. The initiative aligns with Bolt’s long term goals of reducing emissions and improving driver experiences on its platform.

MAX benefits from accessing a larger driver pool to refine its credit scoring systems and develop flexible subscription plans for individuals excluded by traditional credit frameworks. The financial inclusion model aims to expand electric mobility access to wider demographics within Bolt’s driver network.

Abolaji Odukoya, Country Operations Manager at MAX Ghana, stated the partnership enables scaling clean mobility while unlocking financial opportunities for thousands of riders. The combination of electric vehicle innovation and Bolt’s network makes ownership more accessible and affordable for drivers building sustainable livelihoods.

The collaboration addresses multiple objectives including environmental sustainability, economic empowerment and urban mobility transformation. Electric vehicles produce lower emissions compared to conventional gasoline powered motorcycles commonly used in Ghana’s commercial transport sector.

Driver economics improve through reduced fuel costs and maintenance expenses associated with electric vehicles. The subscription to ownership model provides financial flexibility for drivers who may lack capital for upfront vehicle purchases.

Ghana’s urban mobility landscape faces challenges including traffic congestion, air pollution and limited affordable transportation options. The MAX and Bolt partnership introduces electric vehicles as viable alternatives for commercial drivers seeking cost effective solutions.

Financial inclusion remains central to the partnership strategy. MAX’s credit assessment systems accommodate drivers without traditional banking relationships or credit histories, expanding vehicle ownership opportunities beyond conventional financing channels.

The electric bike focus suits Ghana’s road conditions and commercial transport needs. Two wheeled vehicles navigate congested urban areas more efficiently than cars while offering lower operational costs for drivers operating in delivery and ride hailing sectors.

Both companies position the partnership as contributing to Ghana’s broader transportation transition. Government initiatives encouraging electric vehicle adoption align with private sector efforts to build supporting infrastructure and financing mechanisms.

The announcement follows growing interest in electric mobility solutions across West African markets. Several companies have introduced electric vehicle options in recent years, though adoption rates remain limited by infrastructure constraints and upfront costs.

Bolt operates across multiple African countries providing ride hailing and delivery services. The Ghana partnership with MAX represents localized efforts to adapt business models to specific market conditions and sustainability objectives.