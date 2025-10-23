Mawuli 2000 Year Group Renovates Historic White Block

The 2000 Year Group of the Old Mawuli Students Union (OMSU) will officially hand over the renovated White Block, one of Mawuli School’s most iconic structures, to school authorities on Sunday, October 26, 2025, marking their 25th anniversary and the school’s 75th milestone.

The legacy project, completed at an estimated cost of GH₵300,000, involved full structural repairs, roofing and painting, replacement of classroom furniture, and modernization of interior facilities to enhance teaching and learning conditions. The White Block, built in the early years following the school’s 1950 establishment, has served generations of students as a cornerstone of their academic journey.

Anthony Bells Kafui Kanyi, Media and Publicity Committee Chair for the 2000 Year Group, said the decision to restore the White Block stemmed from deep sentimental attachment and a desire to preserve a vital piece of the school’s heritage. He noted that for many group members, the building was where their Mawuli journey began, where friendships formed and where discipline and values took root.

The official handover ceremony will be held at the forecourt of the renovated building and is expected to bring together school authorities, students, alumni, parents, and invited dignitaries. The event will serve as a moment of reflection on the school’s legacy and the enduring spirit of service among its old students.

Prison outreach emphasizes compassion

In addition to the renovation project, the 2000 Year Group will make a charitable donation to the Ho Central Female Prisons on Friday, October 24, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. as part of its 25th anniversary celebration. Members will interact with inmates and prison officials to offer encouragement and support.

The donation exercise, according to the group, aims to promote compassion, social responsibility, and reintegration values that align with Mawuli School’s founding principles of “Head, Heart, and Hand.” The visit to the Ho Female Prisons is one of several key weekend events, including participation in the OMSU 75th Anniversary Float through Ho township and a 90s themed social night.

School’s 75th anniversary celebrations ongoing

Mawuli School’s week long 75th anniversary celebrations, running from October 20 to 26, 2025, have brought together old students, current learners, staff, and friends of the institution under the theme “Empowering the Head, Heart and Hand into the Future.” Activities include community health screenings, choral and debate nights, mentorship presentations, inter house sports, and cultural performances.

The Grand Durbar scheduled for Saturday, October 25, will feature the official handover of the Anniversary Legacy Project, followed by a Dinner Dance and the crowning of Mr. and Miss Mawuli. The celebrations will climax on Sunday with a Thanksgiving Service and commissioning of legacy projects.

Founded in 1950 by the Evangelical Presbyterian Church under the leadership of Rev. Dr. C.W. Armstrong, a Canadian missionary, Mawuli School remains one of Ghana’s most respected second cycle institutions. The name Mawuli means “God Lives” in Eʋe, and the school was among the first secondary institutions established in the then Trans Volta Togoland, later the Volta Region.

The school continues to produce influential leaders across governance, academia, business, medicine, and the arts, upholding its reputation as a cradle of discipline, faith, and excellence. Through the renovation of the White Block and other impact initiatives, the 2000 Year Group reaffirms the enduring Mawulian spirit of gratitude, service, and commitment to building future generations of leaders.