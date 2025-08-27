Mauritius Retains Top Spot as Rwanda Shines in Africa Governance Rankings

Mauritius has secured its position as Africa’s best-governed country for the fifth consecutive year, according to the 2025 Chandler Good Government Index released this week.

Rwanda and Botswana rounded out the top three in a ranking that highlighted both progress and persistent challenges across the continent.

The comprehensive study, which evaluates 120 countries worldwide, placed Africa as the lowest-scoring region globally for government effectiveness. However, researchers noted encouraging signs of improvement between 2024 and 2025.

“As a region, Africa still has significant work to do in improving the quality of governance,” said Dinesh Naidu, Director of Knowledge at the Chandler Institute of Governance, speaking at the index launch in Pretoria. “However, the recent progress recorded suggests an upward trajectory.”

Rwanda emerged as a standout performer, earning recognition as the world’s best-governed low-income country. The finding challenges conventional wisdom about the relationship between national wealth and government effectiveness.

Morocco claimed the fourth position at 75th globally, with South Africa completing the top five at 77th place. Both countries demonstrated resilience despite facing fiscal pressures and institutional challenges common across the region.

The index revealed Tanzania as Africa’s most improved performer over the five-year period since the ranking began. The East African nation climbed from 82nd to 78th position globally, driven by ambitious digital governance initiatives and administrative reforms.

Tanzania’s Digital Tanzania Project has become a cornerstone of the government’s modernization efforts. New regulatory frameworks, including the Data Protection Act, aim to strengthen security in the expanding digital governance space.

Financial stewardship remains a critical weakness across Africa, with many governments struggling under mounting debt burdens and tightening fiscal constraints. Only Tanzania and Rwanda managed to improve their global rankings between 2021 and 2025.

Yet demographic trends offer reasons for optimism. With 70 percent of Sub-Saharan Africa’s population under 30, governments that successfully deliver on employment, education, and inclusive growth could unlock substantial economic dividends.

The index measures government capabilities across seven pillars: Leadership and Foresight, Robust Laws and Policies, Strong Institutions, Financial Stewardship, Attractive Marketplace, Global Influence and Reputation, and Helping People Rise.

Botswana earned particular praise for judiciary improvements through digitalization reforms in recent years. Morocco’s advances in data transparency and digital infrastructure also drew recognition from researchers.

“What is encouraging is the progress in areas such as strong institutions and digital governance,” Naidu noted. “Across Africa, we are seeing examples of governments innovating to improve service delivery and strengthen accountability.”

The Chandler Institute positions the index as a practical diagnostic tool rather than simply an academic exercise. Government practitioners can use the benchmarks to identify improvement opportunities and adopt successful practices from peer nations.

Despite the challenges highlighted in the 2025 edition, researchers emphasized that incremental progress matters in building long-term governance capabilities. The achievements documented in leading African countries demonstrate that meaningful reforms remain possible even in difficult global circumstances.

The institute, which operates independently of any government or political party, continues to work with African administrations on institution-building and leadership development programs.