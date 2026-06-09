Mauritius Rejects Separate US Deal on Chagos as Trump Weighs Archipelago Purchase

The Mauritian government insisted its sovereignty over the Indian Ocean islands is “non-negotiable” after reports that Washington was considering alternatives to Britain’s stalled handover plan.

Mauritius has firmly rejected any suggestion of a separate agreement with the United States over the Chagos Archipelago, insisting that its sovereignty claim is not open to negotiation following reports that the Trump administration was considering a direct purchase of the strategically vital Indian Ocean islands.

The Mauritian government said on Monday that it had received no official proposal from Washington and had not been approached, directly or indirectly, by the Trump administration regarding Diego Garcia or the wider archipelago. “Mauritius’s position remains unchanged: its sovereignty over the Chagos is non-negotiable,” the government said in a statement quoted by Reuters.

The response followed a Telegraph report that the White House was exploring options to secure long-term control of Diego Garcia, the largest island in the chain and home to a joint US-UK military facility that ranks among America’s most important overseas bases. Positioned between Africa, the Middle East and Asia, Diego Garcia serves as a strategic hub for US military operations across the Indian Ocean, the Gulf and the Indo-Pacific.

The reported American interest comes as Britain’s plan to transfer sovereignty of the islands to Mauritius while retaining a 99-year lease on Diego Garcia faces growing pressure. Britain signed the agreement with Mauritius in May 2025, but the deal has stalled after President Donald Trump criticised it earlier this year as a “big mistake” and warned Britain against giving up control of the base. The UK government paused the plan in April following Washington’s concerns.

Under the proposed terms, Britain would pay Mauritius an average annual sum of £101 million, representing about £3.4 billion in net present value over the life of the agreement. The deal still requires political and legal completion before taking effect.

An analysis by Accra Street Journal showed that any direct US purchase would face major obstacles. Mauritius has made clear that sovereignty is non-negotiable, while Britain still controls the territory until the transfer is completed. The dispute is rooted in colonial history: Mauritius has long argued that Britain unlawfully separated the Chagos Islands from its territory before granting the country independence in 1968. Britain forcibly removed about 2,000 Chagossians from the islands in the late 1960s and 1970s to make way for the base.

In 2019, the International Court of Justice ruled that Britain’s separation of the archipelago from Mauritius had not been lawfully completed and that the UK should end its administration of the territory. For Mauritius, the latest diplomatic friction is not simply about a military base but about reclaiming territory it says was wrongly taken before independence. For Washington and London, the future of Chagos is tied to one of the West’s most valuable military outposts at a time of rising competition in the Indian Ocean. That collision of interests has turned the archipelago into a geopolitical flashpoint involving sovereignty, security, colonial history and American military power.