Mauritius and Zanzibar Surge as British Couples Reshape Honeymoon Preferences

African destinations are claiming a larger share of the honeymoon travel market as British couples increasingly look beyond traditional European escapes when planning post-wedding getaways.

Research from Travelbag, a UK-based long-haul travel specialist, reveals that Mauritius ranks third among trending honeymoon destinations globally, with bookings climbing 8% between May and July 2025. The Indian Ocean island nation draws more than 7,200 annual searches from British travelers, placing it just behind Bali and the Maldives in popularity.

Zanzibar showed even more dramatic growth, recording a 65% surge in bookings during the same three-month period. The Tanzanian archipelago attracts approximately 5,400 annual searches from couples in the United Kingdom, establishing itself as a formidable competitor to more established honeymoon markets.

Tanzania as a broader destination, which includes Zanzibar alongside mainland safari experiences, saw bookings jump 117% during the study period. That growth rate positions Tanzania among the fastest-rising honeymoon choices, trailing only the Bahamas which experienced a remarkable 200% booking increase.

The shift reflects changing priorities among newlyweds. Where previous generations often chose Caribbean islands or Mediterranean resorts, today’s couples appear drawn to destinations offering both beach relaxation and cultural immersion or wildlife encounters.

Mauritius delivers on that combination through palm-fringed coastlines, volcanic landscapes, luxury resort infrastructure and Creole-influenced cuisine. The island’s mix of natural beauty and developed tourism amenities provides what many couples consider an ideal balance for a once-in-a-lifetime trip.

Zanzibar brings different appeal. The archipelago’s Stone Town carries centuries of Swahili, Arab and Portuguese influence visible in its architecture and bustling markets. Couples can combine beach time with spice plantation tours, explore historic sites, or add mainland Tanzania safari experiences without requiring separate flights.

Sheryl Drane, Regional Destination Manager at Travelbag, noted that timing matters significantly for these destinations. For the Maldives, which ranked second overall despite a slight 1% booking decline, she recommended December through April visits when conditions favor beach relaxation and water activities. Temperatures during those months range between 24°C and 31°C.

That seasonal consideration applies equally to African destinations. Mauritius experiences its coolest weather from May through November, though temperatures remain comfortable for beach activities. Zanzibar’s dry seasons run from June through October and December through February, coinciding with optimal safari conditions on the Tanzanian mainland.

The Travelbag analysis examined booking trends alongside annual UK Google search volumes for various destinations. Bali topped the overall rankings with 8,400 annual searches and 16% booking growth, matching the Maldives’ search volume while showing stronger momentum.

What’s particularly striking about the African destinations’ performance is their growing share despite lower absolute search volumes compared to established favorites. Zanzibar’s 65% booking increase came despite roughly 3,000 fewer annual searches than the Maldives. Tanzania’s 117% surge happened with less than half the search volume of top-ranked destinations.

This suggests couples who do investigate these African options convert to bookings at higher rates, perhaps because they arrive with more specific intentions rather than simply browsing popular choices.

The research also reveals broader market dynamics. UK Google searches for “honeymoon” increased 50% over the three months leading to July 2025, indicating heightened interest in post-pandemic wedding travel. Couples who postponed celebrations during lockdowns have now married and are planning trips, while others may be traveling sooner after weddings rather than waiting months.

Pricing likely factors into destination choices as well. While the study didn’t examine cost differentials, Mauritius and Zanzibar typically offer more competitive rates than the Maldives or Seychelles for similar beach resort experiences. That value proposition matters when couples are already managing wedding expenses.

Infrastructure development in these African destinations has accelerated in recent years. Mauritius has expanded its luxury resort portfolio while maintaining direct flight connections from multiple European cities. Zanzibar has seen significant hotel investment, particularly along its northern and eastern coasts where development has transformed formerly quiet beaches into resort hubs.

Some destinations showed declining interest despite strong reputations. The Seychelles, long considered among the world’s premier honeymoon locations, experienced a 20% booking decrease between May and July. Sri Lanka also dipped slightly at 2% despite offering cultural richness and beach beauty at relatively affordable rates.

The Bahamas’ 200% booking surge stands as the study’s most dramatic finding, though from a smaller base of annual searches at just 1,800. That explosive growth might reflect specific marketing campaigns, improved flight accessibility, or simply recovery from earlier periods when the Caribbean faced weather or economic challenges.

What remains unclear is whether these trends will sustain beyond the study’s three-month window. Travel booking patterns can shift quickly based on currency fluctuations, political developments, natural disasters or simply changing social media influences as couples share their experiences online.

For African tourism sectors, the data offers encouraging evidence that marketing investments are paying returns. Both Mauritius and Tanzania have actively promoted themselves to European markets in recent years, emphasizing their unique combinations of beach, culture and wildlife rather than competing purely on beach quality against established island destinations.

The question facing these destinations is whether they can maintain growth while managing tourism’s environmental and social impacts. Zanzibar particularly faces infrastructure pressures as visitor numbers climb, while Mauritius must balance resort development against preserving the natural landscapes that attract tourists initially.

For couples planning honeymoons in 2026 and beyond, the expanding range of compelling African options means decisions become more complex but potentially more rewarding. The continent offers experiences that Caribbean or Asian beach destinations cannot match, particularly for couples who want their honeymoon to include adventure and discovery alongside relaxation.

Whether Mauritius, Zanzibar and Tanzania can continue gaining market share against established competitors depends on maintaining quality, managing costs, and ensuring the cultural and natural assets that make them distinctive remain protected as tourism volumes grow.