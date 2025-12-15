Matthew Nyindam Leads Kpandai Rerun Poll With Narrow Margin

A new opinion poll for the upcoming Kpandai parliamentary rerun shows New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate Matthew Nyindam holding a narrow lead with 50 percent voter support against National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate Daniel Nsala Wakpal who polls at 46 percent. The survey conducted by Global InfoAnalytics between December 11 and 13, 2025, indicates the race remains statistically tied as the four point gap falls within the margin of error of 3.9 percent.

The poll sampled 1,065 voters and revealed three percent of respondents remain undecided while one percent indicated support for another candidate. Executive Director of Global InfoAnalytics Mussa Dankwah noted that although Nyindam leads technically, the slim margin means the outcome remains unpredictable. He indicated that the high number of undecided voters could still influence the final result on election day.

The survey shows interesting voter movement patterns from the annulled 2024 election. About two percent of Nyindam’s previous supporters have shifted to Wakpal, matched by an equal percentage of Wakpal’s supporters moving to Nyindam. Notably, 28 percent of votes previously cast for All People Congress (APC) candidate Donkor Eric Nipani have transferred to Nyindam, contributing to his current marginal lead. Nipani is projected to receive approximately one percent of votes in the rerun.

Dankwah observed that the NPP appears more internally cohesive than the NDC in Kpandai, with some women voters who previously supported Wakpal now expressing uncertainty. The poll data shows strong internal cohesion within the NPP while the NDC is experiencing noticeable cracks in voter loyalty, particularly among key demographics.

Despite strong approval ratings for President John Dramani Mahama in the constituency, this presidential backing has not translated into a clear lead for the NDC parliamentary candidate. About 66 percent of Kpandai respondents believe the country is headed in the right direction under the current administration, yet this sentiment has not secured Wakpal a decisive advantage.

Voters identified jobs as their top concern at 34 percent, followed by the economy at 18 percent and roads at 15 percent. These local priorities will likely determine how constituents evaluate the candidates’ promises and track records. The poll indicates both campaigns must focus on voter mobilization and addressing community concerns in the final days before the December 30, 2025 election date set by the Electoral Commission (EC).

The rerun follows a Tamale High Court ruling on November 24, 2025 that annulled the 2024 parliamentary election results after the NDC candidate petitioned over irregularities at 41 out of 152 polling stations. In the original December 2024 election, Nyindam secured 27,947 votes representing 53.47 percent while Wakpal obtained 24,213 votes representing 46.33 percent. The court ordered a fresh election within 30 days citing widespread irregularities that materially affected the outcome.

The EC announced on December 10, 2025 that only the three candidates who contested the 2024 election would be eligible for the rerun. Nyindam has filed appeals and a stay of execution against the court ruling, with the Supreme Court expected to hear his judicial review application. The NPP has criticized Parliament’s Clerk for notifying the EC of a vacancy before the determination of appeals, while the NDC has welcomed the court’s decision.

Election Watch Ghana has raised concerns about recurring reruns in Kpandai, warning they place unnecessary financial burden on public finances and erode confidence in electoral processes. The watchdog called for urgent reforms to address operational inefficiencies that have contributed to these costly and avoidable reruns.

With turnout and last minute voter decisions potentially decisive, both parties face intense competition to secure victory in what Global InfoAnalytics characterizes as too close to call.