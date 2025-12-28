Matron Arrested for Alleged Food Theft at Otumfuo College

A matron of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II College has been arrested after she was allegedly caught transporting school food supplies in a taxi. The incident has reignited public concern about food supply mismanagement in educational institutions.

The matron was intercepted while conveying assorted food items believed to belong to the school, triggering an investigation that is currently pending at the police station. A source close to the matter told Today News that the case has also been escalated to education authorities and has been reported to the Regional Director of Education for further action.

Items retrieved during the interception included fingers of plantain, sacks of grains, gallons of cooking oil, canned tomato paste, milk, boxes of mackerel and other food items packed in black polythene bags. The suspect was apprehended while attempting to remove the items from the school premises, with security personnel immediately alerting management.

School authorities have launched an internal inquiry to determine the scale of the alleged diversion and whether other staff members may be involved. Management has assured students and parents that steps are being taken to safeguard food supplies and restore confidence in the school’s welfare systems.

The arrest comes amid heightened scrutiny of alleged food supply thefts in senior high schools following strong public condemnation by Deputy Minister for Education, Dr Clement Abas Apaak. The incident follows a similar case at Awaso Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Senior High School (SHS) in the Western North Region.

Two suspects from Awaso STEM SHS, matron Nyamadi Benedicta and cook Rachel Kyeremateng, were arrested on Wednesday, December 24, 2025, while transporting food items to a private residence at Atronsu in the Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai Municipality. The stolen items include 21 bags of rice, 6 gallons of cooking oil, 40 tins of tomatoes, 4 boxes of milk, a bag of sugar, and quantities of maize, millet, gari, and other essential foodstuffs.

The Sehwi Wiawso Magistrate Court, presided over by His Worship Eric Baah Boateng, has remanded the two suspects into police custody at Sehwi Bekwai, and they are scheduled to reappear on January 5, 2026. Police indicated that preliminary investigations suggest the suspects removed items from the school’s food store with the alleged intention of selling them later.

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has backed a full investigation into the Awaso case, stressing zero tolerance for misconduct affecting student welfare. “Management asserts unequivocally that it does not condone any form of misconduct, abuse of office, or acts that compromise the welfare, nutrition, and well-being of students,” GES said in a December 26 statement signed by Head of Public Relations, Daniel Fenyi.

Authorities say investigations into the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II College incident are ongoing as education officials intensify efforts to curb food supply theft in public schools. The matter has been referred to police for independent investigation, with officials emphasizing that the suspect remains innocent until proven guilty.

Student leaders have called for stricter oversight, warning that any theft of food has a direct impact on health, learning and morale. The college says it will cooperate fully with law enforcement and implement tighter controls to prevent a repeat of the alleged misconduct.