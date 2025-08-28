Mathematics Teachers Programme Launches at Ghana International School

Primary school educators across Ghana have a new opportunity to enhance their mathematics teaching skills through a specialized training programme launching today at Ghana International School.

The two-day initiative aims to strengthen mathematical foundations in early childhood education.

The Association of International Certification Schools Ghana has partnered with Brilliant Maths and Education to deliver the intensive workshop running through Friday, August 29. Sessions will operate from 9am to 4pm GMT both days, targeting teachers seeking to improve their classroom methodologies.

Dr. Ngozi Orevaoghene, CEO of Brilliant Maths & Science Education, will facilitate the programme. Her curriculum covers advanced number concepts, fraction instruction, and place value strategies designed for primary-level students.

The workshop includes modules on mental mathematics techniques and what organizers describe as “the posture of an international educator.” Teachers will also explore progression frameworks and checkpoint assessment strategies to track student development.

Participants can expect training in mathematical thinking approaches that encourage problem-solving skills among young learners. The programme emphasizes practical classroom applications rather than purely theoretical concepts.

The complete package costs GH¢800 and includes certification upon completion plus lunch for both days. This pricing positions the workshop as a professional development investment for serious educators.

Registration remains open through the Association’s website at www.asics.gh with additional contact available via email or phone at 0249293523. The organizers have not indicated whether additional sessions will be scheduled beyond this initial offering.

Ghana International School’s selection as the venue reflects the programme’s focus on international teaching standards. The location provides participating teachers with exposure to contemporary educational environments.