Matchroom Boxing Stages Historic First African Event at Legon Stadium

Matchroom Boxing will break new ground on December 20 when it stages its first-ever event in Africa at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium in Legon, featuring an exciting card headlined by British light heavyweights Craig Richards and Dan Azeez.

The historic evening, broadcast exclusively live worldwide on DAZN (Da Zone), will showcase Ghana’s rising boxing talents alongside international stars in a collaboration between Matchroom Boxing, Legacy Rise Sports Promotions, and 258BXG. Matchroom Sport chairman Eddie Hearn described the December 20 show as a truly momentous occasion, expressing excitement about taking the business into another important global territory.

Ghana’s unbeaten super flyweight prospect Theophilus Allotey, known as Theo Lopez, will face his toughest test when he takes on Jayr Raquinel of the Philippines for the WBA Gold Super Flyweight title. The 23-year-old Accra native, who represented Ghana at the 2024 Olympic Games, carries a perfect 12-0 record with 10 knockouts into the bout against Raquinel, who holds an 18-2-1 record with 14 knockouts.

In another significant contest, undefeated Belgian fighter Ibrahima Diallo will challenge Accra’s Sampson Segbedzi for the IBF International Super Welterweight belt. Segbedzi, the national and UBO Africa welterweight champion, boasts a 10-0 record with 7 knockouts, while Diallo brings a 12-0-2 record with just 2 knockouts.

The IBF Africa Featherweight title will be contested between two Ghanaian fighters, John Laryea and Holy Dorgbetor. Laryea enters with a 15-0-1 record and 11 knockouts, while Dorgbetor carries a 14-1-1 record with 8 knockouts. The all-Ghanaian clash promises to deliver fireworks as both fighters compete for regional honors in front of their home crowd.

Ghana’s cruiserweight prospect Ahmed Abdula will face Nigeria’s Obaro Eradajaye in what promises to be a power-packed encounter. Abdula brings a 9-0 record with 7 knockouts, while the destructive Eradajaye boasts a 20-2 record with an impressive 19 knockouts.

The card will also feature a female super welterweight bout between Ghana’s Sedem Ama, who holds a 4-0 record with 1 knockout, and Nigeria’s Chiamaka Nwaturuocha, unbeaten at 3-0 with all wins coming by knockout. Additionally, super lightweight Jerry Lartey will fight in front of his home crowd, looking to protect his 7-0-1 record with 5 knockouts.

The main event features South Londoners Craig Richards and Dan Azeez in a light heavyweight showdown. Richards, known as Spider, carries a 19-4-1 record with 12 knockouts and is coming off an impressive eighth-round knockout victory over Padraig McCrory in March. Azeez, nicknamed Super, holds a 22-2-1 record with 14 knockouts and is a former British, Commonwealth, and European champion.

Richards said he cannot wait to headline such a massive event, noting that Ghana has produced great fighters like Azumah Nelson and that boxing has had many significant and historic nights in Africa. The 35-year-old from Croydon reunited with trainer Tony Sims for his victory over McCrory and is plotting one last hurrah in 2025 to put himself back in contention for major fights.

Azeez, 36, fought in Nigeria earlier this year and expressed pride at fighting once again on African soil. He described the bout as more than just a contest, calling it a celebration of heritage, hard work, and how far South London boxing has come on the global stage. The fight represents a significant moment with two talented boxers from South London taking their rivalry to the motherland.

The undercard will also feature teenage heavyweight sensation Leo Atang, who holds a 2-0 record with both wins by knockout, and India’s Olympic hero Nishant Dev, who competed at the Paris 2024 Olympics and carries a 4-0 professional record with 2 knockouts.

The event is delivered in association with Legacy Rise Promotions, founded by Sharaf Mahama, and marks a historic moment for Ghanaian boxing. This will be the first time the Legon Sports Stadium has hosted a boxing show, adding to the significance of the occasion.

Hearn emphasized that the passion of African fight fans is right up there with the most fervent in the world, making it an ideal location for Matchroom’s African debut. The promotion follows an event staged by Amir Khan in Accra last June and comes just one day after Khan’s next card in Lagos, Nigeria, on December 19, giving boxing fans back-to-back high-quality events from the UK’s top promotional companies.