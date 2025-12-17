Mastercard Grows Africa Acceptance Network by 45 Percent with Ghana Office Expansion

Mastercard has expanded its acceptance network across Africa by 45 percent in 2025, bringing millions more consumers and small businesses into the continent’s digital economy while opening new offices in Ghana, Uganda, and Mauritius. The global payments company announced the milestone as part of its strategy to power Africa’s projected 1.5 trillion dollar digital payments market by 2030.

The expansion included the opening of Mastercard’s first office in Accra, Ghana, in January 2025, marking a strategic milestone in the company’s West African operations. Mark Elliott, Division President for Africa at Mastercard, stated that the company grew its employee base by almost 20 percent across the continent while strengthening local capabilities. The accelerated progress underscores advancement in digital payments, technology, and innovation across Africa, a transformation that traditionally would have taken several years to accomplish.

The company launched 15 new small and medium enterprise (SME) focused programs across Africa over the past 18 months, targeting a sector that serves as the continent’s economic backbone. With consumer spending expected to rise across major markets including Kenya at 4 percent, Morocco at 3.4 percent, Nigeria at 6 percent, and South Africa at 1.9 percent, demand for digital payment tools has surged among SMEs seeking to accept payments seamlessly, access credit, and strengthen financial resilience.

Key SME initiatives in 2025 included partnerships in South Africa to unlock growth and address access to credit constraints for thousands of small businesses. In Morocco, Mastercard codeveloped the country’s first Digital Marketplace with BCP, the Ministry of Handicrafts, and Paysky, benefiting 2.3 million artisans. Nigeria saw the introduction of QR on Card solutions with UBA and WEMA enabling 1.8 million SMEs and gig workers to accept payments, plus USD cards with Zenith Bank supporting over 50,000 SMEs with cross border trade.

Mastercard also advanced digital infrastructure including tokenization upgrades, digital identity capabilities, and virtual card enhancements to bolster trust, safety, and convenience across online and in person payments. The company deployed Community Pass, a social enterprise initiative that digitizes and connects remote and rural communities to governments, non governmental organizations (NGOs), and private sector services. Community Pass has already reached 1.2 million smallholder farmers in Uganda, with Mastercard aiming to register 15 million users in Africa within five years.

Through the Mobilizing Access to the Digital Economy (MADE) Alliance launched in May 2024, Mastercard and stakeholders aim to expand access to digital services for 100 million individuals and businesses by 2034. Since launching, the MADE Alliance has enabled affordable high speed internet and digital training for 13 cooperatives in Kenya reaching over 10,000 farmers, launched Farm Pass deployment to digitize profiles of more than 80,000 farmers, and built capacity for 250,000 farmers through local cooperative partners.

The Ghana office opening represents the company’s commitment to supporting the country’s growing digital economy by providing innovative financial products and services tailored to the market. Folasade Femi-Lawal, Country Manager and Area Business Head for West Africa at Mastercard, emphasized that Ghana presents a tremendous opportunity to enhance geographical presence in West Africa. The company has partnered with Kalabash, KaiOS, Boost, Smile ID, Access Bank, and Fidelity Bank to enhance cross border payment solutions and empower local fintechs.

Mastercard’s new Accra office expands the company’s African footprint alongside existing offices in Cairo, Casablanca, Johannesburg, Lagos, Nairobi, and Mauritius. The strategic expansion reinforces dedication to driving a sustainable digital economy that creates lasting benefits across Africa. As Ghana continues economic strides with growth in sectors like agriculture, mining, and digital infrastructure, the company aims to attract and nurture top talent while fostering an ecosystem that contributes positively to local economic and technological advancement.

Looking ahead, Mastercard predicts that technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and agentic commerce will define the next era of commerce, with Africa’s AI market projected to reach 16.5 billion dollars by 2030. In 2026, the company plans to continue advancing financial inclusion, expanding across markets, and introducing more locally relevant digital solutions while investing in infrastructure needed to support a more secure and connected African economy.