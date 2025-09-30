Mastercard Foundation Board of Directors Announces Seasoned Technology Leader, Sewit Ahderom, as Next President and CEO

Deep expertise in agrifood systems and technology; exemplifies the values of the Foundation

The Board of Directors of the Mastercard Foundation today announced that Sewit Ahderom has been selected to serve as its next President and CEO. The appointment follows the decision by Reeta Roy to transition from the Foundation after 18 years of transformative leadership and impact. Both leaders will work closely on a seamless transition process. Roy will continue to serve as President and CEO through 2025, and Ahderom will officially take on the role on January 1, 2026.

Earlier this year, the Board of Directors embarked on a global search for its next leader, who exemplifies the values of the Mastercard Foundation, brings a global perspective, possesses substantial experience working in Africa, and demonstrates the capability and commitment to scale the Foundation’s impact across Africa and within Indigenous communities in Canada.

Following a rigorous search process and interviews with many accomplished candidates, the Board concluded that Ahderom was the clear and exceptional choice to lead the Mastercard Foundation into its next era of impact.

A Values-Based Leader with Deep Expertise

“Sewit is a highly talented global executive with a deep understanding of the African continent. Her career spans the development and private sectors, with expertise in agrifood systems and technology – areas closely aligned with the Foundation’s work. Most importantly, Sewit embodies our values. She is a thoughtful listener, fosters strong relationships, and is focused on delivering impactful results,” said Zein Abdalla, Chair of the Mastercard Foundation Board of Directors.

Abdalla added, “Sewit’s career as an investor and an entrepreneur provides invaluable lessons in agility, resilience, and the realities of scaling complex systems. Her first-hand experience is an asset that will enable us to support the journeys of entrepreneurs.”

Understanding the Mission

For the past two years, Ahderom has served as a valued member of the Mastercard Foundation’s Board of Directors and understands the organization’s mission.

“I am truly honoured to be in service of the Foundation’s mission. Building on the extraordinary work of Reeta Roy, whose leadership has embodied partnership and purpose, it is both humbling and inspiring to carry this work forward. The Foundation’s commitment to helping young people access dignified and fulfilling work speaks to me on a deeply personal level. I am excited to listen and learn from young people, our staff, and our partners, and to strengthen the collaborations that will continue to shape meaningful change across Africa and within Indigenous communities in Canada.”

Ahderom is a seasoned technology leader with extensive experience in developed and emerging markets. She has most recently been advising on initiatives that apply emerging technologies to expand learning for displaced communities, and guiding organizations on the effective adoption of AI to address critical humanitarian challenges. Previously, she was a co-founder of Gro Intelligence, a data and analytics platform that delivered insights on agriculture, climate trends, and economic development. Prior to that, she was Vice President of Helios Investment Partners, an Africa-focused private investment fund.

Before joining Helios, she worked with Industrial Promotion Services (IPS), the investment arm of the Aga Khan Development Network, and as Vice President at Citigroup’s Investment Banking Division in New York. She holds an undergraduate degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Connecticut and an MBA from Columbia University. Her career journey reflects a unique convergence of global finance, African investment, and technology entrepreneurship.

A Seamless Transition

“It’s been an honour to lead the Mastercard Foundation and to be part of an extraordinary journey of transformation in the lives of millions of young people and to know that this impact will endure over generations. That’s why I am thrilled about Sewit Ahderom’s appointment as the next President and CEO of the Mastercard Foundation,” said Reeta Roy. “We have worked closely over the last two years. I respect her expertise, admire her leadership, and look forward to a smooth transition over the coming months.”

Committed to Africa and Indigenous Communities in Canada

The vision of the Mastercard Foundation is a world where everyone has the opportunity to learn and prosper. With more than $53 billion in assets, the Foundation is one of the largest and most impactful philanthropies in the world. It is currently implementing its Young Africa Works strategy, which aims to enable 30 million young people to access dignified and fulfilling work by 2030. In Canada, its EleV Program aims to enable 100,000 Indigenous youth to complete post-secondary education and transition into work by the end of this decade.

To date, these programs have equipped more than 66 million people with skills and tools and enabled nearly 18 million young people to access work opportunities. More than half of them are young women. The Board of Directors and Foundation’s leadership remain committed to staying the course with regards to these strategies, prioritizing local solutions and partners to achieve their ambitious goals.