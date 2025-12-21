Massive Rot at Research Committee Of The VRHC: Allegations Emerge Over Illegal Gazetting of 24 Chiefs in Agave

The research committee of the Volta Regional House of Chiefs (VRHC), has been hit by serious allegations of corruption and administrative abuse, raising questions about the institution’s credibility in handling chieftaincy dispute matters at the Research Committee level.

The VRHC, headquartered in Ho, under the leadership of the Paramount Chief of Anfoega Traditional Area, Togbe Tepre Hodo IV, has come under growing public criticism, with some observers describing it as one of the most corruption-riddled public institutions, especially when Harry Anthony Attipoe was the Registrar.

The criticism follows claims of longstanding fraudulent practices allegedly involving some members of the House, particularly within its Research Committee, who are accused of exploiting the institution for personal gain.

Tensions are currently escalating in the Agave Traditional Area following allegations that 24 individuals were illegally gazetted as chiefs through what critics describe as an abuse of administrative authority at the VRHC.

Sources within Agave allege that the gazetting was carried out by a former Registrar of the Volta Regional House of Chiefs, identified as Henry Attipoe, acting in concert with the Paramount Chief of Battor Traditional Area, Torgbe Patamia Dzekley—who also serves as Chairman of the Research Committee of the Regional House of Chiefs—and one Awadada Kowuvi Adzove, The Awadada of Agave.

Community elders and traditional authorities in Agave insist that the gazetting process was undertaken without the knowledge, consent, or concurrence of the duly installed Paramount Chief of Agave, Torgbe Hlitabo IV, as well as the recognized heads of the various clans where these fraudulent Chiefs Hail from within the traditional area. They contend that the action contravenes established customs and traditional protocols governing chieftaincy affairs in The Agave Traditional Area .

The 24 allegedly illegally gazetted chiefs are said to now form a majority within the Agave Traditional Council, a situation that has heightened concerns among loyalists of the Agave Paramount Stool. Sources further claim that the group has aligned itself with a faction locally referred to as “Gadagbe group” lead by the self appointed ” Agave wing Chief group “, a body alien to the structure of Traditional Councils prescribed by the Chieftaincy act, a development that has reportedly deepened divisions within the Agave traditional area.

As a result, legitimate chiefs loyal to Torgbe Hlitabo IV are reportedly unable to form a quorum at meetings of the Traditional Council, effectively crippling its operations.

Meanwhile, several lawfully installed chiefs are said to be awaiting official gazette notifications, despite having gone through recognized customary processes.

Observers warn that failure to urgently address the matter through appropriate legal and traditional Council mechanisms could undermine peace, stability, and governance within the Agave Traditional Area.

There are increasing calls on the Volta Regional House of Chiefs and the Agave Traditional Council and relevant state institutions to thoroughly correct the anomalies surrounding the disputed gazetting and to take corrective action in accordance with the law and customary practice.

Efforts to reach the individuals named in the allegations for their response were unsuccessful as of the time of filing this report.