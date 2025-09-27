Massive Crowd Floods Baba Yara for MoMoFest and Rapperholic

Kumasi’s Baba Yara Sports Stadium is alive with music, laughter, and the buzz of mobile payments, as tens of thousands of excited fans flood the grounds for MoMoFest 2025, headlined by Sarkodie’s iconic Rapperholic concert.

From the early hours, fans in Rapperholic T-shirts, glowing wristbands, and MTN-branded face caps trooped in, eager to dance, shop, and be part of an event that has turned the Garden City into the capital of entertainment this weekend.

The festival is more than just a show. While Sarkodie’s beats shake the stadium, outside the arena the Cashless Market is proving just as magnetic — vendors are busily serving meals, selling merchandise, and taking payments exclusively through mobile money.

“I sold out faster than I imagined, and I didn’t touch a single cedi note,” one smiling food vendor told us, waving her phone.



For many fans, the thrill isn’t only in the music but also in the experience of being part of Ghana’s growing cashless movement. Some have even won VIP passes and goodies simply by signing up friends on the MoMo app. “I got here free, and now I’m about to see Sarkodie live — this is unforgettable,” said Kwame, a university student who couldn’t hide his excitement.

Backed by MTN Enterprise Business, aYo Insurance, GCB Bank, FNB Bank, and Sarkcess Music, MoMoFest has quickly become more than a concert — it’s a festival of culture, innovation, and togetherness.

With the lights of Rapperholic set to blaze into the night, Kumasi is living proof that when music meets innovation, the heartbeat of a nation gets louder.