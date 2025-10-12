Massachusetts Foster Care Dispute Ignites National Debate on Religious Liberty

A Massachusetts couple who fostered eight children over five years has lost their license after refusing to sign a state policy requiring affirmation of LGBTQ+ identities, sparking a federal lawsuit that has drawn intervention from the Trump administration.

Lydia and Heath Marvin of Woburn had their foster care license revoked in April by the Department of Children and Families, or DCF, ending their ability to care for vulnerable children despite what officials described as an exemplary fostering record.

The Marvins, who have three biological teenage children, had fostered eight different children under age four since 2020. Their most recent placement was a baby with complex medical needs who stayed with them for 15 months.

“Our Christian faith really drives us toward that. James says that true undefiled religion is to care for the fatherless,” Heath Marvin explained in a recent interview with CBS Boston.

The couple said they were prepared to continue fostering until DCF pulled their license because they refused to sign the agency’s LGBTQIA+ Non-Discrimination Policy, which starting in 2022 required foster families to affirm the LGBTQ+ identity of foster children.

The policy requires foster parents to address children by their chosen names and pronouns, support gender neutral practices regarding clothes and physical appearance, and affirm children’s stated LGBTQ+ identities without sharing contrary personal or religious views.

“We asked, is there any sort of accommodation, can you waive this at all? We will absolutely love and support and care for any child in our home but we simply can’t agree to go against our Christian faith in this area,” Lydia Marvin said. “We were ultimately told you must sign the form as is or you will be delicensed.”

The Marvins appealed the decision but lost. They are now considering their options while two other Christian foster families, Nick and Audrey Jones and Mike and Kitty Schrock, have become plaintiffs in a federal lawsuit filed in September 2025 by the Massachusetts Family Institute and Alliance Defending Freedom against DCF.

The lawsuit alleges that DCF’s policy violates the First Amendment by conditioning foster care licenses on parents’ willingness to renounce their religious beliefs in both speech and practice. The legal challenge argues the state is forcing families to choose between their faith and their calling to serve vulnerable children.

Sam Whiting, an attorney with the Massachusetts Family Institute, said the case involves both free speech and religious liberty. “There is a speech component and also a religious liberty component to the lawsuit,” he explained.

The controversy has attracted federal attention. Last week, the Trump administration sent a letter to DCF specifically mentioning the Marvins. Andrew Gradison, Acting Assistant Secretary for the Administration for Children and Families, wrote that the policies are “deeply troubling, clearly contrary to the purpose of child welfare programs, and in direct violation of First Amendment protections.”

LGBTQ+ advocates counter that the policy was developed to protect vulnerable children in state care. LGBTQ+ youth in foster care face elevated risks, with research from organizations like the Trevor Project showing they are three times more likely to attempt suicide than their non-LGBTQ+ peers.

Polly Crozier, Director of Family Advocacy at GLBTQ Legal Advocates and Defenders, emphasized the state’s responsibility. “The state has an obligation to children to make sure that they’re safe and well protected,” she said. “Foster parents, they’re not parents. Foster parents are temporary. They’re a stop gap to make sure children can safely go back to their families of origin.”

Massachusetts faces a significant shortage of foster homes. With approximately 10,000 children in foster care and only about 5,100 available homes, DCF’s policy requires signing an agreement to affirm identities, including pronouns and gender affirming care, without religious exemptions.

DCF’s policy applies categorically to all families, regardless of whether the family has ever cared for a child who identifies as LGBTQ+, according to court documents. This means families caring only for infants or providing respite care must still agree to the policy’s provisions.

The Jones family has fostered seven children since 2023 and currently cares for multiple foster children. The Schrock family has similarly provided care for numerous children over their years of service. Both families face license revocation despite strong fostering records because they cannot in good conscience sign the affirmation policy.

The dispute highlights a tension between protecting LGBTQ+ youth from potential harm and accommodating religious beliefs about gender and sexuality. Massachusetts contends that requiring affirmation protects vulnerable children from conversion therapy attempts or rejection of their identity. Religious families argue they can provide loving care without affirming beliefs that contradict their faith.

Legal experts note the case touches on unresolved constitutional questions about when states can compel speech or require individuals to act against religious convictions, particularly in contexts involving children and public services.

Foster parents in Massachusetts receive monthly stipends to help cover the costs of caring for children. The state licenses and monitors foster families, requiring them to meet various standards regarding safety, care quality, and treatment of children.

The lawsuit seeks to allow religious families to continue fostering while maintaining their beliefs about gender and sexuality. Plaintiffs argue they can love, support, and care for any child, including LGBTQ+ youth, without being forced to affirm gender transitions or use preferred pronouns that contradict their religious understanding.

As the case moves forward, Massachusetts must balance its interest in protecting LGBTQ+ youth against constitutional protections for religious exercise and free speech. The outcome could influence foster care policies in other states grappling with similar tensions.

For now, families like the Marvins who devoted years to caring for society’s most vulnerable children find themselves unable to continue that work because of a policy they believe forces them to choose between faith and service.

The question before the courts is whether the state can require that choice, or whether religious accommodation is possible in a system desperately short of willing, qualified foster families.