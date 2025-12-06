Martin Kpebu to file petition seeking removal of Special Prosecutor next week

Private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu announced on Saturday, December 6, that he will submit a formal petition for the removal of Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng next week. Kpebu described the action as marking the end of the Office of the Special Prosecutor in its current form.

Kpebu stated the petition would be submitted this coming week, asserting that Kissi Agyebeng is not fit for the office. The announcement follows ongoing concerns about the OSP’s internal processes, handling of sensitive information, and what Kpebu perceives as leadership failures. He has previously questioned why critical information was directed to subordinates rather than board level officials and accused the office of incompetence in managing high profile cases.

New Patriotic Party legal team member Ishaq Ibrahim separately called for replacing the current Special Prosecutor, citing concerns over the office’s performance and alleged abuse of power. Speaking on The Forum on Asaase Radio, Ibrahim said the OSP was created to handle corruption cases involving politically connected individuals, a task often difficult for the Attorney General to execute.

Ibrahim noted former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu was unable to secure prosecutions and the current officeholder has engaged in conduct he described as abusive, particularly in media interactions and enforcement practices. He emphasized that when holding such power, officials must have regard for citizens’ rights, referencing Ghana’s constitutional protections in Chapters 5 and 6.

Lawyer Kwame Adofo criticized the OSP over the detention of Kpebu, describing the process as illogical and a misuse of power. Speaking on The Forum on Asaase Radio on Saturday, Adofo questioned why Kpebu was invited to the OSP after publicly alleging corruption against the officeholder. He highlighted inconsistencies in the investigation, saying Kpebu’s statements suggested either collusion or false claims, yet the Special Prosecutor expected him to assist in investigating himself.

Adofo suggested that if an independent body had been involved, the scenario would have been more appropriate. He also criticized subsequent accusations against Kpebu, including obstruction of duty, calling them comical and a misuse of authority.

Investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni backed concerns raised by Kpebu over the handling of corruption investigations by the OSP, raising questions about the office’s integrity and efficiency. Speaking on Newsfile, Awuni highlighted discrepancies in the handling of the SML case, which had been widely reported to have started in 2023.

Awuni outlined a timeline challenging the official narrative. He stated OSP officials reached out to him on January 29, 2025, to schedule a meeting for January 31, with a follow up email on February 6, 2025, requesting additional information, suggesting investigations were only beginning then. A diary of actions from the OSP shows the first entry on the SML matter was made at 2:40 pm on January 29, 2025, with a supervisor noting the need to prepare an investigation plan.

Awuni emphasized that a key figure, Ernest Akore, left the country in November 2024, almost a year after Kpebu submitted his petition, and the OSP was apparently unaware of this critical fact. According to Awuni, if the office had done substantive work, they would have known he was a person of interest.

The developments have reignited national debate about the future and effectiveness of the OSP in Ghana’s anti corruption framework. Critics question whether the office has fulfilled its original mandate to curb corruption, while concerns mount over its independence, mandate, and accountability in handling high profile cases.