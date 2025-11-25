Martin Kpebu Criticises OSP Communication Over Invitation

Lawyer Martin Kpebu has accused the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) of deliberately misleading the public about his response to an official invitation, calling recent statements by the agency “dishonest” and designed to damage his reputation.

Speaking on TV3, Kpebu dismissed suggestions that he avoided or ignored contact from the OSP. He clarified that the agency never reached him through established communication channels, despite years of professional interaction with OSP official Samuel Osei, who serves as Director of Strategy.

The lawyer explained that the only attempt to contact him came via an unknown phone number on Thursday afternoon, requesting his appearance the following day. “How do you look for me on Thursday afternoon and expect me to appear at the OSP on Friday?” he asked, describing the timeframe as unreasonable and the approach as improper.

Kpebu said he received a formal written notice between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Friday, directing him to appear on Tuesday. He characterised this as the first legitimate invitation he received and confirmed his intention to honour it.

Reading from the official letter, Kpebu emphasised that the OSP explicitly stated he is not under investigation. The document described his attendance as an opportunity to “assist the OSP with information and clarification” and noted that “your cooperation will not of itself be treated as evidence of wrongdoing.”

He rejected any suggestion that he’s a subject of inquiry, stating firmly that he has never held public office or engaged in conduct warranting investigation. Instead, he framed the OSP’s public statements as an attempt to tarnish his image amid his vocal criticism of Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng.

Kpebu has publicly announced plans to submit petitions calling for Agyebeng’s removal from office. He suggested this activism may have motivated the OSP to portray him in a negative light. “If I didn’t have any grounds, I wouldn’t be presenting a petition,” he said.

The lawyer vowed to continue responding publicly to any claims he considers false or misleading. He described the recent communication confusion as a calculated public relations strategy rather than a genuine administrative error.

Kpebu maintained that the short notice and use of unfamiliar contact methods departed from standard professional protocol, particularly given the existing relationship between himself and senior OSP personnel.