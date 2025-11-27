Martin Amidu Slams OSP Over INTERPOL Red Notice Controversy

Ghana’s first Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, has launched a scathing attack on the current Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), accusing it of incompetence and deception following the removal of former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta from INTERPOL’s Red Notice database.

In a detailed analysis released on November 26, 2025, Amidu argued that the OSP’s handling of the case has exposed fundamental flaws in the institution and raised serious questions about its credibility. The controversy centers on INTERPOL’s decision to suspend and block the Red Notice against Ofori-Atta due to what the international body described as pertinent issues of compliance with its legal framework.

INTERPOL removed Ofori-Atta from its Red Notice database on November 17, 2025, though the OSP did not publicly acknowledge this until media outlets discovered it two days later. Ofori-Atta’s lawyers filed an application with INTERPOL’s Commission for the Control of Files on June 11, 2025, seeking deletion of the Red Notice, arguing it violated Articles 2 and 3 of INTERPOL’s Constitution.

Amidu contends the OSP received notification from INTERPOL’s Commission for the Control of Files in October 2025 about the impending removal but deliberately concealed this from the public. According to the OSP’s own statement issued on November 19, 2025, Ghana was notified in October that Ofori-Atta had applied for removal, and the country responded on October 22, 2025. INTERPOL communicated again on November 7, 2025, indicating Ofori-Atta had submitted additional arguments, with Ghana required to respond by November 21, 2025.

The former Special Prosecutor suggested the timing of criminal charges filed against Ofori-Atta and seven others was strategic. The OSP filed 78 criminal charges at the High Court in Accra on November 18, 2025, just one day before media reports exposed the Red Notice removal. Amidu characterized this as an attempt to cover up the OSP’s compliance failures with INTERPOL requirements.

INTERPOL rules require that Red Notices be supported by valid legal proceedings in the requesting country, with Article 83 of the Rules on the Processing of Data stating that an alert must rest on an arrest warrant or court decision. Critics have questioned whether proper procedures were followed when the Red Notice was initially requested in June 2025, before formal charges had been filed.

The controversy has damaged relationships between Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng and some of his former supporters. Private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu, who Amidu describes as one of the staunchest defenders of the current OSP, has now become a vocal critic. Kpebu accused Agyebeng of not being truthful to Ghanaians and alleged he connived with Ofori-Atta to enable him to leave the country.

On November 25, 2025, Kpebu led protesters in Accra demanding the removal of Agyebeng from office, delivering a petition to the Presidency at Jubilee House. Fifteen separate petitions have been filed seeking Agyebeng’s removal, according to Kpebu, indicating growing public discontent with the OSP’s performance.

Amidu also raised concerns about the OSP’s procedures in seeking Mutual Legal Assistance for extradition. He criticized the office for addressing the request to the Chief of Staff instead of the Attorney-General, who serves as the Central Authority under the Mutual Legal Assistance Act. Amidu noted he had established proper precedents for INTERPOL Red Notices and Mutual Legal Assistance applications during his tenure, citing his successful handling of the Airbus SE Ghana Bribery Scandal, where Red Notices remained active from July 10, 2020, until August 8, 2024.

The former Special Prosecutor raised additional institutional concerns about the OSP’s staffing. He alleges that senior directors at the OSP were appointed by Agyebeng without proper consultation with the Public Services Commission, as required under Article 195 of the 1992 Constitution and Section 21 of the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act, 2017. Amidu claims the Public Services Commission confirmed in writing that it was not involved in appointing Category A and B officers at the OSP.

Ofori-Atta was first identified by the OSP in January 2025 as a suspect in several corruption cases, including alleged irregularities in contracts with Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited, expenditures linked to the National Cathedral project, and issues in health and tax refund operations. He was declared a fugitive in February 2025 after failing to honor multiple summonses.

Special Prosecutor Agyebeng triggered the INTERPOL Red Notice process on June 2, 2025, announcing that he had initiated procedures for Ofori-Atta’s location and provisional arrest about 30 minutes before a press briefing. The Red Notice was published by INTERPOL on June 5, 2025.

However, the OSP maintains the Red Notice remains active despite being temporarily removed from public view, with officials stating Ofori-Atta would still face arrest if he traveled to countries like the United States or United Kingdom.

The case was scheduled for arraignment on November 24, 2025, but the High Court adjourned the matter to a later date. The charges include violations of Section 23(1) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960, and Section 92(2)(b) of the Public Procurement Act, 2003, related to alleged conspiracy to influence procurement processes.

Amidu concluded his analysis by calling for a comprehensive overhaul of the OSP beyond just removing the Special Prosecutor. He argued the office has been turned into what he described as a crime scene itself, with officials causing financial loss to the state through improper appointments and compensation using public funds. He invoked the new government’s Operation Recover All Loot agenda, suggesting the OSP should be among the institutions subjected to scrutiny.

The controversy has raised fundamental questions about anti-corruption efforts in Ghana and the procedures required for international cooperation in law enforcement. As INTERPOL’s Commission for the Control of Files continues reviewing Ofori-Atta’s petition, the outcome could have significant implications for Ghana’s ability to pursue corruption suspects who have left the country.