Martin Amidu Reflects on Silence Among Senior Lawyers

Former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu has expressed frustration over what he describes as the silence of senior members of the legal profession on national governance issues, stating that younger lawyers have been forced to carry the burden of public accountability advocacy. Speaking on Newsfile on November 6, 2025, Amidu offered candid reflections on his experiences in public life and the emotional weight of speaking out when established legal figures remained quiet.

During the introductory segment of the Joy News program, Amidu recalled moments from previous years when he often found himself among the few voices raising concerns about governance and accountability. He explained that he became frustrated and angry at times because he had expected senior members of the legal profession to publicly share their perspectives on national issues. The public was looking forward to hearing from them, their wisdom, their experience and their guidance, he stated, noting instead it felt like younger lawyers were carrying the burden.

Amidu admitted that constant public attention has changed his approach to work and public commentary. Actions he once carried out freely now require caution because he remains constantly aware of how the public might interpret them. This awareness often creates stress and forces him to think through possible consequences of even minor decisions, he explained. The pressure of visibility has transformed routine professional activities into calculated exercises requiring deliberate consideration.

Despite these challenges, Amidu explained that what continues to motivate him is the commitment he has seen from younger legal professionals willing to step forward when senior figures stay quiet. Their willingness to speak boldly has kept the conversation alive on matters of public interest, he noted. The emergence of younger voices provides hope that accountability advocacy will continue even as established practitioners decline to engage publicly on controversial governance issues.

The purpose of everything done and spoken about was to help build a stronger society, Amidu emphasized. He stressed that if those who came before will not talk, then those coming after must take up the responsibility. His comments highlight generational tensions within Ghana’s legal community regarding public engagement on governance matters and the appropriate role of lawyers in democratic discourse.

Amidu’s appearance on Newsfile comes during a period of heightened public commentary from the former Special Prosecutor on various governance issues. In recent weeks, he has issued statements criticizing President John Mahama’s decision to grant Inspector General of Police Christian Tetteh Yohuno a two year post retirement contract, describing the move as contradicting the President’s own promises to the electorate regarding such appointments.

He has also raised constitutional concerns over the government’s proposed Security and Intelligence Agencies Bill 2025, arguing that the legislation’s accompanying explanatory memorandum fails to satisfy Article 106 requirements for introducing new laws in Parliament. Amidu described the bill as hollow and constitutionally inadequate, urging Parliament to reject it in its current form.

Additionally, Amidu has highlighted what he characterizes as financial discrepancies at the Economic and Organised Crime Office, questioning how the agency could report surpluses in audited accounts while claiming inability to purchase basic office equipment. He has called for enhanced parliamentary oversight and public accountability to ensure proper financial management at state institutions.

The former Special Prosecutor has also commented on coordination challenges within Ghana’s security architecture, questioning the legality and intent of joint police military operations conducted across multiple regions in November. He argued that such deployments lacked legal basis and failed to meet constitutional thresholds for reasonable suspicion, suggesting they were motivated by considerations beyond legitimate law enforcement objectives.

Amidu served as Special Prosecutor from February 2018 until his resignation in November 2020, citing political interference and threats to his independence. During his tenure, he became known for his willingness to publicly challenge government officials and institutions on corruption related matters. His departure from the office sparked debate about the viability of anti corruption institutions in Ghana and the extent to which they can operate free from political influence.

Before his appointment as Special Prosecutor, Amidu served as Attorney General and Minister of Justice under President John Atta Mills from January 2011 to January 2012. He earned the nickname Citizen Vigilante for his vocal stance against corruption and his pursuit of high profile cases during his time in public office. His legal career spans decades and includes private practice alongside periodic government appointments.

The concerns Amidu raised about silence within the legal profession reflect broader debates about professional responsibility and civic engagement among Ghana’s educated elite. Legal practitioners occupy influential positions in society and their voices on governance matters carry significant weight with both policymakers and the general public. However, many senior lawyers prefer to maintain low public profiles, focusing on private practice rather than engaging in public discourse on contentious political and governance issues.

Some observers suggest senior lawyers avoid public commentary to protect professional relationships with government officials and maintain access to lucrative state contracts. Others argue that experienced legal minds exercise appropriate professional restraint by declining to comment on matters that may later come before courts or require their formal legal opinion. The tension between these perspectives continues to shape debates about the role of legal professionals in democratic governance.

Amidu’s reflections also highlight challenges younger legal professionals face when speaking publicly on governance matters. Without the established reputations and financial security of senior practitioners, younger lawyers who engage in public advocacy risk professional consequences including lost opportunities and damaged client relationships. Despite these risks, a growing cohort of young legal professionals has chosen to participate actively in public discourse on constitutional and governance issues.

The November 6 Newsfile appearance represents part of Amidu’s continued engagement with public affairs following his departure from formal government service. Through statements, media appearances and written commentary, he maintains an active presence in discussions about governance, accountability and institutional performance. His comments often spark debate and draw responses from government officials, civil society organizations and fellow legal practitioners.