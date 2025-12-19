Marriott Announces Cape Town EDITION as First Luxury Hotel in Africa

Marriott International has signed an agreement with V&A Waterfront Holdings to open The Cape Town EDITION in 2026, marking the debut of its luxury EDITION brand in Africa. The 142 room hotel positioned within Cape Town’s iconic waterfront district represents a significant milestone in the company’s growth strategy on the continent, with the development estimated at approximately one billion rand making it one of South Africa’s most expensive hotel projects in decades.

The Cape Town EDITION will feature world class dining experiences including a signature rooftop bar, spa, pool, meeting and event facilities, and thoughtfully curated social spaces reflecting the city’s rich heritage and cosmopolitan spirit. The development will also include The Residences at The Cape Town EDITION comprising six private residences that blend contemporary luxury with refined simplicity, extending the brand’s lifestyle offering beyond traditional hospitality.

Shanghai based architectural firm Neri & Hu has been appointed to design both the hotel and residences in collaboration with local architect and design firm StudioMAS. The project aims to deliver a sophisticated atmosphere seamlessly merging modern luxury with authentic local character, staying true to the EDITION brand’s commitment to sophisticated design and warm service. According to Karim Cheltout, Senior Vice President of Development for Middle East and Africa at Marriott International, Cape Town embodies creativity, diversity and a dynamic spirit.

Positioned at the edge of the planned Granger Bay development within the V&A Waterfront’s Quay 7 district, the property will offer sweeping views of the Atlantic Ocean, Table Mountain, Lion’s Head and Signal Hill. Guests and residents will benefit from the V&A Waterfront’s extensive attractions including an amphitheatre hosting year round events, Battery Park, yacht berths with superyacht facilities and a newly developed public promenade along the water’s edge providing seamless access to the vibrant destination.

David Green, Chief Executive Officer of the V&A Waterfront, said the development aligns with the precinct’s long term strategy to expand and diversify its offerings. Cape Town continues to see growing tourism demand, and The Cape Town EDITION will offer guests destination led experiences and direct access to world leading luxury retail brands, top class restaurants, charter cruises and cultural attractions. The waterfront area welcomes millions of local and international visitors every year, making it one of Africa’s premier mixed use destinations.

The Cape Town EDITION joins EDITION’s global portfolio of 21 hotels across cities including New York, Miami Beach, London, Tokyo, Dubai, Barcelona and Lake Como. The project underscores Marriott’s strategy to expand luxury hospitality offerings in key international destinations while responding to growing demand for high end accommodations in Cape Town. The hotel is anticipated to attract both leisure travelers and business professionals attending conferences and events in the city.

Cape Town’s appeal as a destination for international travelers combined with increasing demand for luxury stays makes it a strategic location for Marriott International’s EDITION brand. The city currently has limited luxury points hotels belonging to major hotel groups, with existing chain hotels mostly mid range at best. The EDITION will provide Marriott Bonvoy loyalty program members with a luxury points redemption option that should enhance Cape Town’s position as a leading global tourism destination.