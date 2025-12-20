Marriage Requires Patience and Communication Say Counselors on Joy Prime

Marriage experts have urged couples to embrace patience and intentional communication, noting that no relationship can ever be 100 percent perfect and that successful marriages require continuous growth and deliberate effort.

Alternative Dispute Resolution practitioner and psychologist Mrs Perfect Kumah Oduro, widely known as Counsellor Perfect, explained on Joy Prime’s Let’s Talk show that marriage is a continuous journey of growth rather than a destination of completeness. She emphasized that partners should understand it takes time for spouses to fully know each other and learn how to express love in ways that truly resonate.

According to Counsellor Perfect, “Nothing in life is perfect, including marriage.” She noted that there will come a time when husbands understand their wives better and wives learn to appreciate their husbands more, stressing that compromise is unavoidable in relationships.

The counselor explained that some people are not raised or trained to express affection in particular ways, citing examples where partners may not believe in giving gifts simply because it was not part of their upbringing. In such situations, she advised couples to reflect on their backgrounds and communicate strategically and respectfully with their partners rather than making assumptions or accusations.

Counsellor Perfect stressed that because partners come from different homes and life experiences, conflicts are inevitable. However, with conscious and deliberate efforts, couples can introduce small but meaningful changes that over time can transform their relationships and bring peace, stability and sanity into homes.

Reverend Daniel Annan, Resident Pastor of Universal Gospel Church in Tema, underscored the importance of communication and intentional affection in sustaining healthy marriages during the same Joy Prime discussion. He noted that communication remains the backbone of every successful relationship and that marriage is a lifelong process requiring partners to constantly learn, unlearn and relearn.

Rev. Annan described marriage as like an orchestra where different instruments and melodies come together. He explained that different personalities harmonize under good direction to produce a beautiful sound, emphasizing that affection is a vital element in the marital setup.

The pastor outlined what he described as key priorities for women in marriage, listing security first, followed by effective communication, and then affection. He explained that affection goes beyond grand gestures and includes presence, personal touch, verbal affirmation, gift giving and offering help in everyday tasks.

Rev. Annan clarified that affection should not be reduced to sexual intimacy alone, a misconception he believes many people hold. He stressed that when various forms of affection are practiced, women feel valued and satisfied regardless of whether intimacy follows.

The pastor added that learning is essential in marriage, which is why teaching and counseling are important. If a man or woman lacks certain skills in expressing love, they must be willing to learn and deliberately practice them.

Rev. Annan touched on emotional expectations, noting that while some women can find happiness within themselves, others rely heavily on their spouses for emotional fulfillment. When expectations are not met, partners may overlook the good their spouses do, which can eventually create tension in the marriage.

Both experts encouraged couples to invest in learning and practicing effective communication and affection, describing them as key ingredients for building peaceful and fulfilling homes. Their advice came during a discussion on the topic My husband provides and shows up practically but I don’t feel seen, addressing challenges many couples face in balancing practical support with emotional connection.