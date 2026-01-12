“Marriage Is Not Love Alone” — Duncan-Williams Proposes Mass Weddings Without Receptions

anArchbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams has proposed an alternative approach to marriage ceremonies, advocating for simple church-based mass weddings without expensive receptions or elaborate celebrations.

Speaking to his congregation, the Action Chapel International founder clarified that he was not opposed to marriage or helping couples but believed weddings had become unnecessarily expensive and burdensome.

He suggested that churches could organise mass wedding ceremonies where several couples are married at once, without bridal parties, receptions, or extravagant displays.

“We need to have about five or ten couples on a Sunday morning on the altar here. Everybody brings their rings. No best man, no maid of honour, no bridesmaid, nothing,” he said. “We just pronounce the blessing of God. Go home. Make love. Make babies. Live your life.”

Archbishop Duncan-Williams also questioned the relevance of wedding receptions, arguing that couples often strain their finances to entertain guests who later criticise them.

“Why do you have to bring people to come and eat and drink your food for free, and then after they insult you?” he asked.

His comments have triggered mixed reactions on social media, with many praising his practicality and others expressing concern that such views could discourage marriage among young people.