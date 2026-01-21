Markets Rebound After Trump Rules Out Military Force on Greenland

United States stock markets recovered modestly on Wednesday after their steepest selloff in three months, as President Donald Trump ruled out using military force to acquire Greenland while maintaining his push for the Arctic territory through economic pressure.

The Standard and Poor’s (S&P) 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average both rose around 0.6 percent, with the Nasdaq also posting gains following Trump’s address at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland. The recovery came after the three major United States stock indexes suffered their worst day since October on Tuesday, with the Dow dropping 1.8 percent, the S&P 500 losing 2.0 percent and the Nasdaq falling 2.4 percent.

Trump told world leaders he is seeking immediate negotiations for ownership of Greenland but would not use force. Speaking at the conference, he stated that the United States probably would not get anything unless he decided to use excessive strength and force, where the country would be unstoppable, but added he would not do that.

Nigel Green, chief executive of deVere Group, warned that Trump’s exclusion of military options does not eliminate economic risks facing global markets. The financial advisory executive noted that Trump repeatedly praised tariffs throughout his speech, presenting them as an effective tool to achieve national objectives.

“Markets rallied because the immediate fear of military escalation seems to have eased,” Green stated. “But the speech in Davos was not conciliatory, it was highly aggressive. Trump repeatedly praised tariffs, defended their effectiveness, and presented them as a proven way to achieve national objectives.”

Trump announced new 10 percent tariffs on all goods from eight nations, including Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Finland, that sent small contingents of troops to Greenland last week. The tariffs are scheduled to start next month and increase to 25 percent in June unless those countries support a United States deal to purchase Greenland.

The president’s expansionist push has drawn sharp criticism from European leaders. European Council President Antonio Costa said further tariffs would undermine transatlantic relations and are incompatible with the European Union (EU) and United States agreement. He added that the bloc stands ready to defend itself against any form of coercion.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney delivered a forceful speech arguing that Trump’s policies are leading to the breakdown of the international order. Without mentioning Trump explicitly, Carney warned that the world is in the midst of a rupture where great powers have begun using economic integration as weapons and tariffs as leverage.

Green emphasized that investors should focus on what Trump consistently endorsed rather than simply what he ruled out. He pointed out that the president’s pursuit of Greenland remains non-negotiable, and with military force excluded, the repeated emphasis on tariffs points to a clear strategic direction.

“When the president removes force from the equation and spends an entire speech championing tariffs, the implication is obvious,” Green noted. “Tariffs align with his worldview, his language, and his record.”

The deVere chief warned that markets appear to be misinterpreting the absence of force as a broader de-escalation signal. He argued that trade pressure, while slower and less dramatic than military action, could potentially be far more corrosive to economic stability.

“Tariffs feed into inflation, squeeze margins, disrupt supply chains, and weigh on growth,” Green explained. “They reshape the investment environment over years.”

Europe remains particularly exposed to potential tariff measures. The European Union exports more than 500 billion euros of goods to the United States each year, leaving major sectors vulnerable even to targeted measures. Key industries including automobiles, industrials, luxury goods, and cross-border manufacturing networks would all face significant pressure.

Currency markets also face renewed volatility risks. Trade friction often supports the dollar in the short term while pressuring export-driven currencies and emerging markets, raising hedging costs and complicating capital allocation decisions for investors.

“Tariffs create rolling uncertainty in foreign exchange markets,” Green stated. “This uncertainty does not disappear because equities bounce for a session or two.”

French President Emmanuel Macron, speaking at Davos on Tuesday, adopted a darker tone, saying there has been a shift toward autocracy and lamenting that conflict has become normalized. Though not mentioning Trump by name, Macron appeared to reference the president’s frequent claims of having ended multiple wars.

Treasury yields fell as prices rose on Wednesday, while the dollar pared losses following Trump’s comments about not using force. However, analysts warn that the underlying economic pressures from tariff threats remain unresolved.

Green concluded that the current market rally risks obscuring deeper challenges ahead. He stressed that removing military risk does not eliminate economic risk, and that tariffs remain the central lever in Trump’s strategy.

“Trump’s conviction was unmistakable,” Green said. “He repeatedly underscored tariffs as a tool that works. Markets should assume that belief translates into action over Greenland. Investors ignore that at their own peril.”