Markets Chase Trump Headlines Not Economics Says DeVere

Investors are trading on political theater rather than economic fundamentals, creating dangerous volatility that will persist as long as markets swing on presidential mood shifts instead of actual data, warns a leading global financial advisory.

The warning from deVere Group CEO Nigel Green comes after Trump’s Friday announcement of 100% tariffs on Chinese imports wiped nearly $800 billion from major technology stocks, only to see futures rebound Sunday night when the president softened his tone aboard Air Force One.

Trump’s tariff threat, announced via Truth Social, came in retaliation for China’s tightening of rare earth export controls. Beijing responded swiftly, warning it “does not want a tariff war but is not afraid of one”. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq suffered their worst single day decline since April as panic spread through trading floors.

But by Sunday, Trump claimed Xi “had a bad moment,” and Vice President JD Vance signaled the administration was prepared to be a “reasonable negotiator”. That shift in rhetoric alone sent Dow futures up 0.8%, S&P 500 futures climbing 1.04%, and Nasdaq futures jumping 1.34% in early trading.

Green calls this whiplash exactly what’s wrong with current market behavior. “Investors are reacting to tone rather than truth,” he says. “Markets are swinging on every change in Trump’s language instead of the underlying economic reality. That’s not investing, it’s headline chasing.”

The pattern reveals something deeper about how financial markets currently operate. When sentiment moves billions in market capitalization based solely on presidential comments rather than earnings reports, supply chain data, or consumer spending trends, valuations become detached from reality.

“When markets move solely on words rather than data, volatility becomes self perpetuating,” Green warns. “It fuels fear, then greed, and back again. The pattern we’re seeing, panic on Friday, relief on Sunday, is entirely sentiment driven.”

What makes this particularly concerning is the asymmetry involved. Real economic damage occurs when companies delay investment decisions, when supply chains freeze up, when international partnerships stall. But markets bounce back on mere suggestions that tensions might ease, creating false confidence that problems have been solved when structural issues remain unresolved.

Green believes both superpowers will ultimately step back from the brink. “China’s control of rare earth minerals gives it leverage, but the US relies on its technology dominance. A complete rupture is too costly for either side,” he notes, predicting a pause in escalation and renewed talks possibly extending the tariff truce reached in May.

Yet he cautions against mistaking temporary calm for genuine stability. “The threat of tariffs will linger as a policy weapon,” Green observes. “Under Trump, trade pressure has become a permanent feature of global markets. Even when tensions cool, the risk of a sudden reversal remains. That uncertainty keeps investors on edge and liquidity tighter than it should be.”

Economists estimate that if the latest tariffs are fully enforced, they could shave around half a percentage point off US GDP next year while slowing China’s already fragile export sector. But Green argues the real damage comes from hesitation itself.

“Uncertainty paralyzes decision making. Companies delay investment, trade slows, and productivity falls. It’s not the tariffs themselves doing the harm, it’s the unpredictability,” he explains.

That unpredictability creates opportunities for sophisticated investors but traps for those reacting emotionally to every policy announcement. Green emphasizes that chasing every political shift means missing long term value creation happening beneath the noise.

“Volatility isn’t the enemy of performance, emotion is,” he states. “The smartest investors stay globally diversified, hold quality assets, and avoid reacting to every market tremor caused by a political statement. Fundamentals always reassert themselves.”

His advice boils down to discipline in an environment designed to provoke reactions. Markets may appear addicted to political drama, but successful investing requires looking past the theater toward actual economic drivers.

“Markets seem addicted to the political drama, but the smart money is looking past it,” Green concludes. “Tariffs come and go; tone shifts daily. Fundamentals endure, and those who remember that, and seek advice, will outperform in the months ahead.”

Whether investors can maintain that discipline amid continuing whiplash remains uncertain. For now, markets continue dancing to political tweets and presidential comments rather than balance sheets and economic indicators, exactly the pattern Green warns creates both opportunity and danger.