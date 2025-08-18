Markets Brace for Breakout as Trump-Zelensky Talks Loom

Global investors are poised for a potential market surge if this week’s Washington talks between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy show any sign of diplomatic progress.

Sentiment has steadied since Trump’s Alaska meeting with Vladimir Putin yielded no new sanctions, but analysts warn markets are primed to react sharply to even a modest positive signal.

European futures rose 0.2% Monday, while S&P 500 contracts added 0.1%, echoing gains across Asia. Indian equities saw their strongest performance in three months, and Shanghai indices touched decade highs.

Treasuries edged up, nudging the 10-year yield down to 4.30%. Gold firmed 0.4%, oil stabilized as supply fears eased, and cryptocurrencies dipped slightly.

“The setup here is powerful,” said Nigel Green, CEO of deVere Group. “Investors braced for confrontation, not cooperation. If Washington shows even a hint of forward motion, expect the S&P to punch higher, European indices to accelerate, and emerging market currencies to surge as safe havens lose appeal.”

Green believes markets are wired for disappointment, creating outsized upside potential if talks defy low expectations. He points to substantial sidelined cash waiting to chase any sign of progress, potentially reshaping asset allocation widely.

Current fund positioning reveals vulnerability. Flows into European equities remain muted, while cash holdings stay unusually high. A political breakthrough, however limited, could force managers back into risk assets quickly, amplifying momentum.

“Gold and Treasuries would lose traction if safe havens are sold,” Green noted. “Oil would settle into a calmer range without sanctions threats. The dollar would likely soften too, boosting higher-yielding currencies. Even Bitcoin, which dipped early this week, could catch a second wind.”

This week’s geopolitical focus arrives just before the Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole retreat. While Chair Jerome Powell is expected to signal a September rate cut after weak US data, monetary policy may take a backseat. “Markets don’t need perfect solutions,” Green added.

“They need proof diplomacy still works. One credible signal can reset risk appetite, reframe valuations, and redirect flows across stocks, bonds, commodities, and crypto.” If the White House meeting shifts the tone, even subtly, it could spark more than a temporary rally. It might finally draw global investors off the sidelines, altering market trajectories well beyond this week.