Marketing Institute Urges Government Partnership to Strengthen Ghana’s National Brand Identity

The Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana has called for enhanced government collaboration to build a competitive national identity, stating that economic transformation depends on strategic, data driven approaches to branding at the 34th President’s Ball in Accra.

Michael Abbiw, President of CIMG, told members and guests that sustained national development requires defining and projecting a clear brand grounded in consumer insight and policy design. He urged government to embed the Brand Ghana agenda into development frameworks, positioning the country as a leading hub for investment, tourism, trade and talent across the continent. Abbiw stressed that marketing must become central to national policy rather than remaining peripheral to government operations.

The institute continues advocating for stronger consumer protection through enhanced enforcement of rights, ethical marketing practices and improved market regulation. Abbiw argued that when consumers trust the marketplace, economies accelerate growth more rapidly. He called for marketing integration across public sector domains including agriculture, health, education and sanitation, urging agencies to collaborate with CIMG on social and behavioral change campaigns designed to shift attitudes and drive sustainable impact.

Ghana must accelerate digital transformation by treating data as a national asset, according to Abbiw. CIMG stands prepared to support government in crafting digital communication frameworks, citizen engagement models and electronic governance strategies that deliver transparency and efficiency. The institute reaffirmed its commitment to providing policymakers with evidence based insights, advisory support and national marketing development programs.

The 34th President’s Ball proceeded under the theme Repositioning Brand Ghana, Marketing for Economic Growth and Transformation. The event saw 23 candidates from 35 applicants conferred as Chartered Marketers following rigorous assessment processes. Abbiw outlined CIMG’s forward strategy for membership growth, which prioritizes engagement to expand and strengthen the nationwide community of marketing professionals. Enhanced membership numbers increase collective influence and reinforce the institute’s advocacy capacity within the industry.

Members receive tailored professional development opportunities, dynamic networking events, awards recognizing excellence and support programs promoting wellbeing, Abbiw explained. The newly conferred Chartered Marketers pledged to uphold institute values, apply marketing strategically within their organizations and contribute meaningfully to CIMG activities. A spokesperson declared readiness to serve, innovate and champion marketing as a catalyst for both CIMG progress and organizational growth.

Outgoing Governing Council and Committee members expressed gratitude for service opportunities and highlighted key achievements during their tenure. They noted pride in championing pioneering initiatives including establishment of Ghana’s first Customer Satisfaction Index and Regional Brand Index, describing these as major milestones in building a research driven, insight led marketing environment for the country. Members highlighted progress on the localization agenda and pledged to remain active ambassadors and supporters of CIMG beyond their official roles.

Michael Abbiw was elected CIMG president in February 2025, succeeding Daniel Kasser Tee who led the institute when it achieved statutory recognition through the CIMG Act 2020. The legislation formally mandates the institute to regulate marketing practice and professional training across Ghana. Abbiw serves as Lead Consultant and CEO of MGA Consulting Limited while holding positions as Executive Director of Supreme Trust Brokers Limited and Marketing Lecturer at Methodist University.

The institute launched its Customer Satisfaction Index for the banking sector in 2021, subsequently expanding coverage to insurance, private healthcare, hotels and business schools. The Regional Brand Index surveys all sixteen regions to uncover economic and tourism potential. Both research initiatives now operate on annual cycles, providing data to guide policy decisions and business strategy.

CIMG operates under partnership agreements with traditional and technical universities to deliver Professional Marketing Qualifications through seven specialized pathways. The program recently achieved a 77.7 percent pass rate among 248 candidates. The institute maintains engagement with government through the Chief of Staff’s office, which has endorsed the Regional Brand Index as a critical national tool and invited CIMG to submit formal proposals supporting the Brand Ghana agenda.

Chief of Staff Julius Debrah has tasked CIMG with developing strategies to transform the Kwahu Business Forum into an internationally recognized platform and proposing comprehensive approaches for advancing national branding through independent professional expertise. The government encourages CIMG involvement in the Accelerated Export Development Programme and Ghana trade fairs promoting locally manufactured products in international markets.