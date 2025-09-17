Marketing Institute Declares Customer Service Excellence Mandatory for Banks

The Chartered Institute of Marketing, Ghana has fundamentally shifted the conversation around banking standards, declaring that exceptional customer service must become a baseline requirement rather than a competitive differentiator across Ghana’s financial sector.

At the launch of the fourth annual Ghana Customer Satisfaction Index report for banking, First Atlantic Bank emerged as the top performer in consumer banking with a remarkable 95.3 percent satisfaction score, while Consolidated Bank Ghana dominated business banking with an impressive 99.6 percent rating.

CIMG National President Michael Abbiw used the platform to deliver pointed criticism of institutions that treat customer excellence as optional, emphasizing that Ghana’s banking sector must embrace service standards that match international best practices. His remarks signal a more assertive regulatory approach toward consumer protection in financial services.

The report’s findings reveal concerning gaps in customer loyalty across Ghana’s banking landscape, despite improvements in service delivery metrics. Industry leaders acknowledged that overall customer loyalty indices remain problematic, suggesting that while banks may be improving technical service delivery, deeper relationship-building with customers requires attention.

This year’s assessment methodology evaluated financial institutions across three fundamental pillars: service quality, customer satisfaction, and customer loyalty. The comprehensive approach reflects CIMG’s evolution from simple satisfaction surveys toward sophisticated analysis that influences board-level banking decisions.

Abbiw announced a strategic collaboration between CIMG and the Bank of Ghana designed to integrate consumer-focused data into future regulatory frameworks. The partnership aims to leverage GH-CSI insights as strategic tools that help banks improve service delivery while reducing customer complaints.

The initiative represents a significant shift in how Ghana’s central bank approaches financial sector oversight, moving beyond traditional prudential regulation toward consumer experience-driven policy development. This approach aligns with global trends where regulators increasingly recognize customer satisfaction as essential to financial sector stability.

Plans to extend the customer satisfaction framework beyond banking demonstrate CIMG’s broader ambitions for transforming service standards across Ghana’s financial services landscape. The organization announced intentions to engage the National Insurance Commission and industry stakeholders to establish similar measurement systems for insurance companies.

The timing of this expanded mandate coincides with Ghana’s broader economic recovery efforts, where improved service delivery could enhance consumer confidence in financial institutions. CIMG has already committed to supporting government economic transformation initiatives, positioning the customer satisfaction agenda within national development priorities.

For Ghana’s banking sector, the report arrives during a period of intensified competition and regulatory scrutiny following recent industry consolidation. Banks that previously competed primarily on interest rates and product features now face systematic evaluation of their customer relationship management capabilities.

The institute’s emphasis on evidence-based assessment reflects sophisticated understanding of how customer experience data can drive strategic decision-making. Rather than relying on anecdotal feedback, banks now receive detailed analytics that identify specific improvement areas across their service delivery systems.

Abbiw’s declaration that service excellence constitutes a “consumer right” rather than competitive advantage suggests potential future regulatory enforcement mechanisms. The collaboration with Bank of Ghana could eventually translate satisfaction metrics into formal compliance requirements for licensed financial institutions.

The expansion into insurance sector evaluation indicates CIMG’s vision for comprehensive financial services accountability. Insurance companies, which traditionally face less rigorous customer service scrutiny than banks, may soon encounter similar systematic evaluation of their client relationship management practices.

The initiative’s four-year evolution demonstrates sustained commitment to transforming Ghana’s financial services culture. The program began in 2021 with 2,300 customer surveys across 23 banks, establishing baseline metrics that now enable year-over-year performance tracking.

The report’s influence on strategic planning across multiple banks suggests that customer satisfaction measurement is becoming integral to institutional governance. This development positions Ghana’s banking sector for more sophisticated customer relationship management aligned with global best practices.

For consumers, the institutionalization of satisfaction measurement creates systematic channels for feedback that directly influence banking policies and service improvements. The annual reporting cycle ensures continuous attention to customer experience issues rather than sporadic responsiveness to complaints.