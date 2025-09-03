Marketing Executive Urges Nigeria Brand Reset Strategy at Lagos Summit

A leading marketing executive has called for a comprehensive industry transformation to position Nigeria as Africa’s growth epicenter, outlining eight strategic priorities during a keynote address at the Brand Handlers Summit & Awards.

Emmanuel Adediran, Business Unit Director at mediaReach OMD Nigeria, urged marketing professionals to embrace digital innovation, integrity, and talent development as foundations for sustainable brand growth during the August 29 event at Regency Hall, Ikeja.

Speaking to industry leaders and brand custodians, Adediran emphasized the need for a fundamental reset in Nigeria’s marketing approach to address subdued consumer confidence and fragmented attention spans.

“Nigeria stands at the threshold of becoming Africa’s growth epicenter,” Adediran told the audience. “To realize this potential, we must reset our approach—focusing on value creation, collaboration, and a relentless commitment to both brands and consumers.”

The mediaReach OMD executive outlined strategic priorities including integrity-focused branding, artificial intelligence adoption, industry collaboration, and local innovation tailored to Nigerian market challenges.

Adediran highlighted his agency’s position among Nigeria’s first AI-powered marketing firms, using technology to deliver superior client outcomes through enhanced data insights and operational efficiency.

He advocated for “co-opetition” strategies involving industry-wide data sharing and cooperative innovation, arguing that collective growth benefits all market participants.

The marketing veteran emphasized moving beyond traditional performance metrics toward holistic key performance indicators including “share-of-hearts” and “cultural equity” measurements that reflect emotional connections with consumers.

Adediran criticized siloed performance marketing approaches, advocating instead for integrated strategies that combine brand-building with performance marketing to maximize long-term return on investment.

Sustainability featured prominently in his recommendations, with Adediran noting growing consumer preference for ethical and environmentally conscious brands requiring measurable impact commitments.

Talent development received particular emphasis as a critical investment area, with calls for partnerships between educational institutions, industry organizations, and government agencies to prepare future marketing professionals.

The keynote addressed challenges facing Nigerian brands navigating economic headwinds and shifting consumer behaviors, acknowledging the resilience required during difficult market conditions.

Adediran serves on the Harvard Business Review Advisory Council and Forbes Council while co-authoring “Africa’s Goldmine,” demonstrating his broader thought leadership beyond agency operations.

He made history as the first Nigerian agency representative to win gold and serve as a judge at the Festival of Media Global Awards, reflecting international recognition for his professional contributions.

The Brand Handlers Summit & Awards annually recognizes marketing excellence across Nigeria’s diverse brand landscape, attracting senior executives from major consumer goods, banking, technology, and telecommunications sectors.

Nigeria’s marketing communications industry has grown significantly in recent years, supported by expanding digital infrastructure and increasing consumer sophistication across urban and rural markets.

Adediran’s involvement in “The MediaFacts Book” publication covering over 20 West and Central African markets since 2001 demonstrates his regional industry expertise and data analysis capabilities.

His collaboration with PwC on the “Economic Contribution of the Marketing Communications Industry in Nigeria” report provided landmark research quantifying the sector’s economic impact.

The executive also contributes to marketing education as visiting faculty at Lagos Business School and Alphabeth Media Academy, helping develop next-generation industry talent.

His keynote concluded with a rallying call for brands to “turn adversity into opportunity, championing purpose and people to shape the future of marketing excellence” through integrated approaches combining brand and performance strategies.