Market Women Call for Clear Information on Petroleum Revenue Spending

Market women in Ghana’s capital are calling for clearer, more accessible information on petroleum revenue spending since oil production began in 2010, highlighting persistent communication gaps between authorities and local traders.

Deputy Market Queen of Madina Market Theresa Ansong stated during an engagement with PIAC that traders have long lacked information about government spending of oil funds. She stressed the need for simplified presentations in local dialects, emphasizing that authorities must break down complex systems around petroleum revenues so traders can share views and benefit from national resources.

The call came during an engagement organised by the Public Interest and Accountability Committee in partnership with the Africa Centre for Energy Policy. The meeting brought together women traders from Madina Main Market, Adenta Market and Bohye Market to explain PIAC’s annual findings, clarify government expenditure on oil-funded projects and collect feedback from participants.

PIAC Chairperson Richard Ellimah emphasized the importance of inclusive engagement, noting that market women’s experiences are often underrepresented in national discussions. He stated that PIAC has intensified community outreach programmes to ensure market women no longer remain marginalised groups in policy engagement, adding that sessions like these provide safe spaces for traders to ask questions and understand petroleum revenue use.

Ellimah also urged Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies to intensify public education following amendments to the Petroleum Revenue Management Act, which now directs a portion of petroleum funds into the District Assemblies Common Fund. He argued that assemblies must explain oil-funded projects clearly to residents within their jurisdictions, stating that such transparency will allow citizens to question local expenditure and effectively hold public officials accountable.

Ansong also called on government to implement measures securing a greater state stake in petroleum resource production. She proposed that as government uses portions of petroleum revenues for development projects, it should set aside funds to invest and train human resource capital so Ghanaians can fully work in oil and gas sectors without foreign aid.

The vice market queen appealed for establishment of a revolving fund for traders sourced from petroleum revenues with low interest rates to support small businesses. However, PIAC Secretariat Coordinator Isaac Dwamena recalled a previous allocation of 30 million Ghana cedis by government from petroleum revenue as financial support for traders, noting that many beneficiaries failed to repay loans disbursed through the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre.

Ellimah disclosed that Ghana has earned approximately $11.47 billion from oil production between 2011 and the first half of 2025. The revenue breakdown shows the national budget received $4.5 billion to fund key development initiatives in education, health and agriculture. GNPC operations, exploration activities and management of Ghana’s stakes in oil fields absorbed $3.15 billion.

The Ghana Stabilisation Fund received $2.6 billion as a buffer against global oil price shocks, while $1.1 billion was saved for future generations through the Ghana Heritage Fund. Ellimah said the figures demonstrate how petroleum revenues continue playing a critical role in Ghana’s fiscal stability, long term savings and economic development.

Dwamena noted that government, through GNPC, has been investing in the upstream sector to increase its stake. GNPC’s subsidiary Explorco is expected to begin drilling its first well in the Voltarian Basin in October 2026, representing efforts to strengthen national participation in petroleum production.

PIAC plans to extend similar outreach programs to other major markets across the country, with plans to hold the next engagement at Kaneshie Market, pending support from development partners. The committee’s efforts reflect a broader push to deepen local accountability and ensure citizens, including market traders, can meaningfully participate in discussions on national resource management.

The initiative underscores growing recognition that public understanding of petroleum revenues is crucial for transparency and governance, particularly among groups historically excluded from national policy conversations. The forum represents PIAC’s ongoing efforts to engage diverse stakeholder groups in conversations about petroleum revenue management.

Market traders, representing a significant informal economy segment, brought perspectives on how oil wealth could support grassroots economic activities. Their participation highlights the need for government and oversight bodies to bridge information gaps and create platforms where ordinary citizens can engage with complex national resource management issues.

The engagement forms part of PIAC’s women focused outreach programme designed to promote gender inclusion in governance of petroleum resources. Participants expressed appreciation to PIAC for the education session while raising concerns about their inability to benefit directly from petroleum revenues in forms of soft loans to support businesses since commercial oil production began.