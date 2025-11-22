Market Volatility Validates Financial Advisor’s AI Warnings

Recent turbulence across artificial intelligence stocks has drawn renewed attention to warnings issued months earlier by a global financial advisory firm about unsustainable valuations in the technology sector.

deVere Group, headquartered in the United Kingdom, began cautioning clients about excessive AI (Artificial Intelligence) investment as early as May 2025. Chief Executive Officer Nigel Green consistently argued that capital was flowing into infrastructure and computing capacity faster than companies could demonstrate commercial returns.

Markets reflected those concerns this week, with the Standard and Poor’s 500 falling 1.56 percent on Thursday and the technology heavy Nasdaq Composite dropping 2.2 percent. The selloff followed Nvidia’s earnings release, which exceeded expectations yet failed to reassure investors worried about infrastructure spending levels.

Green stated that AI remains transformative but requires financial evidence to support current valuations. He emphasized that when investment races ahead of measurable results, market pressure inevitably builds beneath the surface.

A Bank of America survey released in November found that 45 percent of asset managers now identify an AI bubble as the primary market risk, while 53 percent believe artificial intelligence stocks already reflect bubble conditions. That represents a sharp increase from earlier readings and confirms the sentiment shift Green anticipated.

The deVere executive highlighted specific vulnerabilities months before recent declines became visible. Rising component costs, supply chain constraints, and shifting regulatory conditions under President Donald Trump’s administration all contributed to pressure that markets initially ignored.

Green stressed that innovation alone cannot justify valuations. Companies must demonstrate that AI spending improves earnings, expands margins, and supports long term financial performance. That standard has become more urgent as investor patience diminishes.

Nvidia shares declined 3.2 percent on November 20 despite strong quarterly results, contributing to losses exceeding 450 billion dollars in market capitalisation over three days. The reversal illustrated how sentiment can shift rapidly when expectations reach extreme levels.

Green explained that the current phase demands greater selectivity from investors. Broad enthusiasm for artificial intelligence masked crucial differences between firms with sustainable economic models and those relying primarily on momentum. Evidence now matters more than assumptions.

The executive noted that transformation must demonstrate financial strength. Pressure becomes visible when valuations extend beyond supporting evidence, exactly as recent market action has shown.

AI spending accelerated under an assumption that every ecosystem component would expand uniformly without disruption. Hardware manufacturers, energy providers, advanced semiconductor producers, deployment specialists, and integration services all faced expectations of frictionless growth.

Green challenged that assumption long before markets acknowledged its flaws. Real world constraints including geopolitical intervention, cost inflation, and capacity limits created friction that enthusiasm temporarily obscured.

His message centered on commercial resilience as the defining characteristic of AI leadership. Strong companies will prove their durability through consistent financial results, protected margins, and measurable progress rather than projections alone.

The CBOE Volatility Index, which measures market fear, surged 14 percent as investors reassessed technology positions. Major cloud providers including Alphabet and Meta Platforms face scrutiny over capital expenditure plans exceeding 90 billion dollars annually, creating pressure to demonstrate returns that justify such investment.

The shift carries implications across institutional portfolios, sovereign wealth funds, corporate strategy departments, and asset management firms. AI exposure has become widespread, often embedded deeply within index funds and exchange traded products, yet underlying asset quality varies significantly.

Green maintains that this moment strengthens AI’s role rather than weakening it by forcing focus on economic reality instead of narrative. The sector continues driving productivity, innovation, national competitiveness, and industry transformation. What changes is the standard of evidence required to command market confidence.

He stated that AI is entering a more demanding phase where companies combining innovation with robust financial performance will define the future. Investors should maintain exposure to artificial intelligence within portfolios given its transformative nature, but must exercise greater judgment than previously required.

The turbulence unfolding validates concerns that appeared premature when first raised. Markets now acknowledge what Green identified months ago regarding the gap between valuation and validation. That recognition creates opportunity for investors willing to distinguish between genuine commercial strength and speculative momentum.