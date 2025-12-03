Market Traders Push Greater State Oil Ownership

Market traders in the La Nkwantanang Madina Municipality are calling for stronger government participation in Ghana’s upstream petroleum sector to ensure citizens fully benefit from national oil resources.

Vice Market Queen Madam Theresah Ansong told a public forum that increased state ownership would secure long-term gains for ordinary Ghanaians. She questioned why the government cannot set aside part of its oil revenue to eventually own and operate drilling activities independently.

The forum, organised by the Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC) in partnership with the Africa Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP), brought together traders from Madina Market, Adenta Market, and Bohye Market. The gathering forms part of PIAC’s mandate to promote transparency, education, and public debate on petroleum revenue management.

Madam Ansong also appealed for establishment of a revolving fund for traders sourced from petroleum revenues. She argued that affordable credit would help boost small businesses, noting that high borrowing costs and limited finance access continue constraining market activities and income growth.

Isaac Dwamena, Coordinator at the PIAC Secretariat, responded that the government had previously allocated GHS 30 million from petroleum revenues to support traders through the Microfinance and Loans Centre (MASLOC). However, repayment challenges among beneficiaries weakened the programme’s sustainability.

Dwamena added that the government, through the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), has steadily increased its participation in the petroleum sector. He highlighted ongoing investments in exploration, including plans for GNPC’s subsidiary, Explorco, to commence drilling its first well in the Voltarian Basin by October 2026.

PIAC Chairperson Richard Ellimah disclosed that Ghana has earned approximately US$11.47 billion from oil production between 2011 and the first half of 2025. The revenue breakdown shows how petroleum wealth has been distributed across different national priorities.

The national budget received US$4.5 billion to fund key development initiatives in education, health, and agriculture. GNPC operations, exploration activities, and management of Ghana’s stakes in oil fields absorbed US$3.15 billion. The Ghana Stabilisation Fund received US$2.6 billion as a buffer against global oil price shocks, while US$1.1 billion was saved for future generations through the Ghana Heritage Fund.

Ellimah said the figures demonstrate how petroleum revenues continue playing a critical role in Ghana’s fiscal stability, long-term savings, and economic development. The distribution reflects government efforts to balance immediate needs with future considerations.

The traders’ call for greater state ownership reflects growing public interest in how oil wealth translates into tangible benefits for ordinary citizens. While GNPC continues expanding its upstream presence, concerns remain about whether current arrangements maximize national gains from the sector.

The forum represents PIAC’s ongoing efforts to engage diverse stakeholder groups in conversations about petroleum revenue management. Market traders, representing a significant informal economy segment, brought perspectives on how oil wealth could support grassroots economic activities.