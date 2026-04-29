Mark Asari brings back the bounce with new single ‘Party 4 2’

UK R&B artist, Mark Asari returns with ‘Party 4 2’, a smooth yet upbeat release that taps into the nostalgic energy of 90s R&B while keeping things fresh for today. Listen here: https://www.markasari.com/

Self-produced and written, the track draws inspiration from the groove of ‘Doin’ It’ by LL Cool J, blending that classic bounce with modern textures. The result is a feel-good record centred around intimacy–just two people, locked into their own world with no outside distractions.

At a time where much of R&B leans toward slower, mood-driven sounds, ‘Party 4 2’ stands out by bringing tempo and movement back into the space without losing its smooth edge. It’s the kind of track that feels equally at home in a late-night setting or soundtracking summer moments.

With this release, Mark Asari continues to carve out his lane, balancing nostalgic influence with a contemporary approach to R&B.