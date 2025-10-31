Maritime University Students Tour Karpowership Facility at Sekondi Base

Final year electrical engineering students from the Regional Maritime University (RMU) have visited Karpowership Ghana’s floating power plant at the Sekondi Naval Base, getting a rare glimpse into how the controversial vessel converts natural gas into electricity for the national grid.

The Wednesday tour, which took place on October 29, gave students hands-on exposure to large scale power generation systems they’ve only studied in textbooks. For many of them, it was the first time seeing industrial energy infrastructure up close, and the experience apparently left quite an impression.

Karpowership Ghana’s Communications Manager, Sandra Amarquaye, welcomed the group aboard, emphasizing the company’s interest in nurturing Ghana’s next generation of engineers. The visit forms part of RMU’s practical training curriculum, which aims to bridge the gap between classroom theory and actual industry operations.

“We believe that exposure to real-life energy systems strengthens classroom learning and inspires students to think innovatively about Ghana’s power future,” Amarquaye said during the welcoming session.

The students toured the vessel’s operational areas with Karpowership’s technical team, observing the conversion process that transforms liquefied natural gas into megawatts of electricity. Plant Manager Acaralp Atahan İçli explained the safety protocols and efficiency measures that govern daily operations on the powership.

According to İçli, the facility operates under strict safety standards while deploying advanced technology to meet Ghana’s energy demands. He reportedly expressed satisfaction at the students’ enthusiasm and their technical questions during the walkthrough.

Morrison Vehe, the RMU lecturer who coordinated the visit, praised Karpowership Ghana for making its facilities accessible to students. He noted that such industry exposure provides invaluable learning opportunities that can’t be replicated in university laboratories or lecture halls.

“This visit gives our students the opportunity to appreciate the complexities of power generation and maritime systems firsthand,” Vehe stated after the tour concluded.

Student reactions suggest the visit achieved its educational objectives. Marcellina Akpakli, a final year student, said seeing the operational systems helped her understand concepts that seemed abstract in classroom settings. The real-world application of theories she’d studied apparently made a significant difference in her comprehension.

Another student, Alebiosu Al Amin, mentioned that the experience broadened his perspective on how electrical engineering principles apply in industrial energy production. It’s the kind of practical insight that often determines whether engineering graduates can transition smoothly into professional roles.

The visit highlights a growing trend of collaboration between Ghana’s academic institutions and private sector energy companies. As the country grapples with persistent power challenges, training skilled professionals who understand both the technical and operational aspects of electricity generation becomes increasingly important.

Karpowership Ghana has been generating electricity for Ghana’s national grid since 2021 under a contract with the government. While the arrangement has faced criticism over costs compared to other power sources, the company’s presence has provided unique learning opportunities for students in energy related fields.

Whether such tours will become regular features of engineering education in Ghana remains to be seen, but for now, the RMU students have gained practical knowledge that should serve them well as they prepare to enter the job market. The real test will be whether they can apply what they learned when they eventually work on Ghana’s energy infrastructure.