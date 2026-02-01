Maritime Lawyers Are Changing Lives in Fishing Communities

A new documentary series has put a spotlight on how specialised maritime lawyers in Kenya and Nigeria are using international law to make fishing communities safer, as a partnership between the IMO International Maritime Law Institute (IMLI) and Lloyd’s Register Foundation continues to build legal expertise in emerging maritime economies around the world.

Ashley Toywa, a Principal State Counsel at Kenya’s Office of the Attorney General and Department of Justice, is one of the graduates whose work features in the series, produced by Makerchange Studios. Toywa completed his studies at IMLI in Malta in 2023, funded by a Lloyd’s Register Foundation fellowship, and has since applied what he learned to reshape how Kenya’s coastal fishing communities access safer vessels.

The challenge Toywa inherited was significant. Across Kenya, many small fishing boats have traditionally been built using knowledge passed down through generations, often without standardised safety oversight. Life saving equipment has frequently been absent from these vessels, and construction practices have not always met the standards needed to protect either the builders or the people who use the boats. Broader regulatory gaps in reporting, pollution controls and enforceable construction standards have compounded the problem.

Toywa’s response has been to work closely with Kenya Shipyards Limited to produce small craft that meet recognised safety benchmarks. Bespoke boats are now being built in Kisumu, near Lake Victoria, with stronger hulls, greater stability and space for essential safety equipment. County governments have helped subsidise the cost, while beach management units, which are community groups formed to pool resources and manage shore facilities, work alongside the shipyards to acquire and maintain the vessels. The result is a model that brings together legal oversight, public funding and community action in one place.

He has also pushed for broader regulatory reform, including clearer ship construction standards and improved pollution reporting systems. Toywa has said that legal instruments on their own are not enough and that real change requires education, inspection capacity and sustained community engagement.

A similar story is unfolding in Nigeria, where Ahmad Wanka, an IMLI alumnus and now General Manager of Regulatory Services at the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), has spent years reshaping how the country’s ports are governed. Wanka, who holds two master’s degrees in maritime law from IMLI, has focused on updating outdated port policies and shifting the emphasis away from revenue collection alone towards safety, trade facilitation and regulatory clarity. Nigeria’s ports handle the vast majority of the country’s traded goods, making Wanka’s work central to the nation’s economic infrastructure.

Tim Slingsby, Director of Skills and Education at Lloyd’s Register Foundation and a member of the IMLI Governing Board, said the cases of Toywa and Wanka illustrate the lasting impact of investing in local legal talent. He noted that maritime industries remain among the most hazardous on the planet and that seafarers and fishing professionals often work on the front lines of climate change without the protections they need. Slingsby said that graduating from IMLI has empowered both men to use legal channels to safeguard the livelihoods that millions of people depend on.

The Lloyd’s Register Foundation has supported fully funded fellowships at IMLI for over two decades. More than 50 graduates have come through the programme, and 148 countries now have at least one IMLI trained legal expert in place. The documentary series, which covers graduates from multiple countries, is available to watch at LRFoundation.org.uk.