Maritime Authority Strengthens Volta Lake Safety Operations at Kpando Torkor

The Ghana Maritime Authority (GMA) is intensifying efforts to improve safety on the Volta Lake by deploying personnel and committing to provide affordable life jackets for boat operators and community members at Kpando Torkor in the Volta Region.

The commitment was announced during a working visit by the GMA Board of Directors led by Chairperson Jemilat Jawula Mahamah. The Authority is constructing a coordination office at the Torkor crossing point to help officials enforce load limits and ensure compliance on passenger boats operating along Torkor and adjoining routes on the Volta Lake.

Dr Kamal Deen Ali, Director General of GMA and retired Naval Captain, addressed community leaders and boat operators during the visit. He emphasized the strategic importance of the new office, describing it as a central coordination point for all maritime safety activities in the area. Kpando Torkor serves as a vital transportation hub connecting numerous island communities via the Volta Lake.

Ali announced the Authority’s plan to make life jackets available at reasonable costs for boat operators and community members, stressing that these items are crucial for saving lives. He underscored the importance of community collaboration and appealed to residents to partner with GMA on safety initiatives.

The Director General highlighted the critical role of local ownership in maritime safety efforts, stating that the community remains central to ensuring safety on the lake. He commended the Queenmother of the Torkor community for her proactive role in facilitating accommodation and office space for newly deployed GMA personnel.

Sebastian Deh, Member of Parliament (MP) for Kpando, welcomed the GMA initiative and highlighted the community’s need for both economic growth and enhanced safety. Deh noted that Kpando Torkor is the oldest inland landing point in the Volta Region and its fishing trade must be preserved and protected.

The MP referenced the recent breakdown of the main ferry from Torkor to Agordeke, which has made safety improvements more urgent. He commended the deployment of the search and rescue boat MV Martey Korley to the community to aid rapid responses during disasters. Deh pledged to establish information systems to continually educate the community on best safety practices.

Gideon Kpordzi, Chairman of the Boat Operators at Torkor, welcomed the decision on life jackets. He explained that many boat owners and operators lack adequate stock, with some boats carrying a capacity of around 20 passengers having only two or three life jackets onboard.

Kpordzi also raised concerns about the inadequate premix fuel distribution ratio, which often causes passenger boats to experience shortages midway into their voyages. He expressed hope that GMA will be able to advocate for a greater allocation of premix fuel for operators to support their business operations.

The GMA deployed the search and rescue vessel MV Martey Korley to Kpando Torkor in September 2025, marking the first deployment of its kind on the Volta Lake. The vessel, which has a 150 passenger life raft capacity and can rescue up to 100 people simultaneously, can travel 18 nautical miles per hour.

Communities along the Volta Lake have experienced repeated tragedies over the years due to overloading, collisions with tree stumps, poor weather conditions and inadequate life jackets. These accidents have often resulted in high numbers of casualties.

The Authority operates six Naval Task Force (NTF) detachments along the Volta Lake at Kpando Torkor, Yeji, Tapa Abotoase, Dambai, Kete Krachi and Akosombo. The task force ensures adherence to safety measures and checks against practices such as overloading, drunkenness and sailing in bad weather.

GMA conducts regular surveys and inspections on transport boats operating on the Volta Lake to ensure vessels are lakeworthy and carry appropriate navigational safety devices such as lights, fire extinguishers and life jackets. Boats are constantly surveyed and marked with maximum load lines to indicate passenger and cargo carrying capacities to prevent overloading.