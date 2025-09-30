Mariah Carey Releases Highly Anticipated New Album ‘Here For It All’

The wait is over. Mariah Carey, the best-selling female artist of all time and one of music’s most enduring voices, has released her new studio album, Here For It All, through gamma, her first full-length project in seven years.

“Mimi is back with her boldest era yet,” say critics, as fans across Africa and the world join the celebration of Mariah’s long-awaited return. The 11-track album is a bold blend of pop, R&B, gospel, and hip-hop, showcasing both her timeless artistry and exciting collaborations with Anderson . Paak, Shenseea, Kehlani, and gospel legends The Clark Sisters. Production contributions from The Stereotypes and HARV add a modern touch, and the album also includes a fresh rendition of Paul McCartney’s classic “My Love.”

ALBUM HIGHLIGHTS

“Type Dangerous” – praised by Billboard for showcasing Mariah at her sultriest and

most confident.”

“Sugar Sweet” (feat. Shenseea & Kehlani) – lauded by Rolling Stone as “Mariah

keeping it nice and neat.”

“Play This Song” (feat. Anderson .Paak) – accompanied by a vibrant new video

already trending globally.

“Jesus I Do” (feat. The Clark Sisters) – a powerful gospel collaboration highlighting

Mariah’s roots.

CELEBRATED GLOBALLY

This release follows show-stopping performances at the BET Awards and VMAs, where Mariah received the Ultimate Icon Award and the Video Vanguard Award. Later this year, she will dazzle audiences with Mariah Carey’s Christmastime in Las Vegas, a holiday spectacular running from November 28 to December 13 at Dolby Live, Park MGM. “Africa and the world celebrate Mariah Carey’s long-awaited return,” reflecting her global fanbase and cultural impact.

TRACKLIST – ‘HERE FOR IT ALL’

1. Mi

2. Play This Song (feat. Anderson .Paak)

3. Type Dangerous

4. Sugar Sweet (feat. Shenseea & Kehlani)

5. In Your Feelings

6. Nothing Is Impossible

7. Confetti & Champagne

8. I Won’t Allow It

9. My Love

10. Jesus I Do (feat. The Clark Sisters)

11. Here For It Al