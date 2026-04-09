Maphlix Gets Ministerial Visit but Tomato Hub Awaits Formal Commitment

The Minister for Food and Agriculture, Eric Opoku, has toured the Maphlix Trust Ghana Limited farm at Dawhenya in the Greater Accra Region, pledging that the facility will supply 3,000 tonnes of tomatoes to the domestic market by year-end. Yet the farm’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr. Felix Mawuli Kamassah, says a more ambitious proposal he submitted to the ministry to establish a centralised tomato production hub at the site has not received a formal response or timeline.

The Ministry of Food and Agriculture confirmed that harvesting has already begun at the farm, with produce collected every three days to ensure a steady supply, and that the combination of greenhouse and open-field systems is expected to support year-round production. Minister Opoku described the 200-acre operation as a model for technology-driven agriculture and expressed satisfaction with the farm’s modern irrigation systems and nursery units.

But Dr. Kamassah told The High Street Journal that the ministerial visit, while welcome, has not translated into concrete backing for the hub concept he envisions. “I already presented some proposals to him, but they have not given any clear indication on a timeline or commitment regarding the hub,” he said. The hub model is designed to serve as a central loading point where trucks can collect tomatoes directly, cutting out the need for traders to visit multiple supply locations and reducing inefficiencies across the distribution chain.

The minister noted that integrating greenhouse and open-field cultivation systems would support year-round production, describing the facility as a model for large-scale, technology-driven agriculture, but stopped short of announcing formal support for the hub infrastructure Dr. Kamassah is proposing.

The visit comes as Ghana navigates a tomato supply shortfall deepened by Burkina Faso’s suspension of fresh tomato exports to the country in March 2026. Ghana’s annual tomato requirement stands at approximately 805,000 metric tonnes, while current domestic production is around 510,000 metric tonnes, leaving a deficit of nearly 300,000 metric tonnes that is typically filled through imports.

Beyond tomatoes, Dr. Kamassah also highlighted the farm’s cultivation of orange-flesh sweet potatoes, which he said could support local processing industries and reduce Ghana’s import bill on related commodities. Maphlix Trust Ghana Limited is also exploring processing and value-addition opportunities to minimise post-harvest losses and create additional income streams, according to the company’s management.

The broader policy context gives the hub proposal added weight. The Ministry of Food and Agriculture’s 40,000-hectare tomato cultivation target for 2026 represents the most specific production commitment the government has made since unveiling its National Tomato Production Strategy in February, which set a five-year goal of cutting tomato paste imports from over 100 million United States dollars annually to 20 million dollars by 2030. A centralised hub at an already-operational facility like Maphlix could serve as a practical anchor for that broader ambition, but for now the farm continues producing while it waits for a government decision.