Real Betis manager Manuel Pellegrini has been named the most attractive coach in La Liga according to a scientific analysis conducted by Live Football Tickets in December 2025.

The 72 year old Chilean topped the ranking with a final attractiveness score of 9.22 out of 10, demonstrating that age presents no barrier to appeal. The study utilized the golden ratio, a mathematical standard of facial symmetry, alongside factors including height and managerial success to evaluate all current La Liga coaches for the 2025 to 2026 season.

Pellegrini achieved an 88.46 percent match to the golden ratio, the second highest among all managers analyzed. His nearly five decade career includes 588 victories from 1,187 matches, representing a 49.54 percent winning rate that adds professional success to his aesthetic appeal.

Celta Vigo’s Claudio Giraldez secured second place with a score of 8.87 out of 10. The youngest manager in La Liga recorded an 85.72 percent golden ratio match and stands 186 centimeters tall, making him the second tallest coach in the league. Despite managing only 142 games, the Spanish tactician has accumulated 64 wins for a 45.07 percent success rate.

Argentine manager Eduardo Coudet of Deportivo Alavés claimed third position with 8.22 out of 10. His 85.52 percent golden ratio score and intense touchline presence contributed to his high ranking in the scientific assessment.

Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso finished fourth with 8.14 out of 10, recording an 82.88 percent golden ratio match and boasting the third strongest win rate at 55.64 percent. The former midfielder maestro faces mounting pressure this season amid challenging results at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Valencia manager Carlos Corberán and Rayo Vallecano coach Iñigo Pérez tied for fifth place, both scoring 8.06 out of 10. Corberán stands as the tallest manager analyzed at 188 centimeters with an 83.59 percent golden ratio match, while Pérez achieved the highest golden ratio score of all coaches at 89.43 percent despite managing just 80 career matches.

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick, currently leading La Liga by seven points, ranked ninth with 7.50 out of 10. The German recorded an 81.82 percent golden ratio match but leads all managers in winning percentage at 59.28 percent across 388 career games.

The methodology employed a Golden Ratio Analyzer to measure facial proportions against the geometric golden ratio benchmark. Final scores incorporated weighted factors of 50 percent for golden ratio match, 25 percent for height and 25 percent for winning percentage. Height data came from Wikipedia while career statistics were sourced from SofaScore.

Live Football Tickets conducted the analysis to determine which touchline figures combine physical attractiveness with professional achievement in Spain’s top football division. Multiple images of each manager were analyzed to ensure accuracy in the facial symmetry assessments.

The study reflects data collected in December 2025 and remains subject to change as the season progresses and managerial careers evolve.