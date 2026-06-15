Manly-Spain Files For Divorce: Accuses Wife Of Adultery …High Gov’t Official Cited In The Saga

A leading member of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) and former Vice President of Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), Mr Henry Ekow Manly-Spain, has filed for divorce by accusing the wife, Ivy Manly- Spain, of committing an adultery with a high ranking government of Ghana official.

In addition, he accused his wife of using their companies funds without consultation with him, as the husband, since she manages the funds.

Sources say Manly-Spain allowed his wife to manage the finances of their companies because he (Manly-Spain) was a highly politically exposed person and did not want to mix politics with corporate business affairs.

According to Manly-Spain, by that reason of the adultery, he allegedly finds it unforgivable to live with the wife, Ivy Manly-Spain.

Our sources within the family in America allegedly revealed that both of them have not been able to reconcile their differences to savage the marriage.

Family sources further alleged that the marriage has broken down beyond reconciliation.

During this year’s Mother’s Day celebration, our investigative reporter was briefed that the children were so sad that a family that once solidly stood together was about to go down in history.

Attempts to speak to both parties have proved futile.

Stay tuned as we bring you more updates.