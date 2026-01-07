Mankrado of Kasoa Kwao-Mensah Krom urges youth to shift focus to agriculture

The Mankrado of Kasoa Kwao-Mensah Krom, Nana Otuboah Kwesi Gariba, has urged the youth to shift their focus to agriculture to improve their livelihoods, emphasizing that relying solely on white-collar jobs can be limiting.

“Farming is the backbone of our economy,” he said. “With the right skills and support, our youth can turn agriculture into a thriving business, feeding families and communities.”

Speaking at a recent gathering, Nana Otuboah Kwesi Gariba stressed that chasing after limited white-collar jobs can lead to disappointment. “Farming is not just about planting seeds; it’s about planting hope,” he said, highlighting agriculture’s potential to create jobs, stimulate economic growth, and ensure food security.

He lamented that many youth are abandoning farming for cities, ending up unemployed or underemployed. “Our ancestors didn’t survive on office jobs; they tilled the land, and it sustained them,” he noted.

The Mankrado encouraged the youth to explore innovative farming practices like hydroponics, organic farming, and agribusiness, and leverage government initiatives such as subsidies, training programs, and loans. “Let’s feed ourselves and feed the nation,” he declared, calling on the youth to take ownership of their future.

Nana Otuboah has also voiced his concerns about the water crisis in Millennium City, describing it as a “nightmare” for residents. He stated that it’s been a year since most households have had a reliable water supply, leaving many worried.

“The situation is unacceptable,” Nana Otuboah said. “Residents are struggling to access basic necessities, and it’s affecting daily life.”

He’s calling on authorities to urgently address the issue and provide a solution to the community’s water woes.