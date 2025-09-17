Manhyia Palace Denies Execution Threats Over Asantehemaa Burial Curfew

The Manhyia Palace has categorically dismissed rumors that curfew violators during the burial of the late Asantehemaa, Nana Konadu Yiadom III, face execution, calling such speculation unfounded and contrary to Asante constitutional principles.

Baffour Kantankrankyi, a senior linguist of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, told Opemsuo Radio that restrictions imposed for Thursday evening aim at ensuring public safety during sacred burial rites, not enforcing archaic punishments. His clarification comes amid widespread misinformation about the traditional protocols surrounding the historic funeral.

“We have restricted outdoor movement. We don’t kill humans. We are law-abiding,” the palace official emphasized during the radio interview, the official mouthpiece of the Manhyia Palace. The statement directly addresses concerns that had circulated across social media platforms and community discussions.

Constitutional Compliance Stressed

The linguist’s intervention highlights the Asante Kingdom’s commitment to operating within Ghana’s constitutional framework while maintaining traditional customs. During announcements made at the Manhyia Palace on August 21, 2025, while observing one week of mourning for the queen, Kantankrankyi instructed that there should be no human movement during the night, stating “Asanteman will go completely silent.”

The traditional authority’s emphasis on constitutional compliance reflects modern traditional governance principles that balance cultural preservation with contemporary legal systems. This approach demonstrates how traditional institutions navigate the intersection of customary practices and national law.

Kantankrankyi stressed that Asanteman respects Ghana’s constitution, dispelling any notion that traditional punishments would supersede national legal frameworks. The clarification appears designed to address concerns among residents who may have been uncertain about the consequences of inadvertent curfew violations.

Safety Concerns Behind Restrictions

The palace official explained that curfew measures protect residents from potential dangers during specific burial rituals involving traditional executioners. These ceremonial figures, who perform essential roles in royal funeral rites, enter altered states of consciousness after consuming ritual drinks as part of ancient customs.

“We don’t want anyone to bring calamity on themselves because the executioners will be leading the procession to the designated points. When the executioners take in ritual drinks, they get possessed by the spirit. They might hurt someone,” Kantankrankyi explained.

The traditional executioners serve ceremonial rather than punitive functions in Asante funeral customs. Their possession states during burial processions represent spiritual connections to ancestral traditions rather than threats to community members. However, their altered consciousness creates legitimate safety concerns for bystanders.

Kantankrankyi revealed that Otumfuo had personally engaged with these traditional functionaries to minimize risks during the burial proceedings. “Otumfuo has engaged them to avoid such a thing. We want an incident-free burial for the Queen,” he stated.

Comprehensive Shutdown Planned

All residents of Asanteman are required to remain indoors on Thursday night, September 18, at the time the late Asantehemaa will be laid to rest at the royal mausoleum at Breman in Kumasi. The restrictions extend beyond residential curfews to encompass commercial and institutional activities.

All banks, schools, and public institutions across Kumasi and surrounding areas will remain closed on Thursday, September 18, in observance of the burial of the late Asantehemaa. The directive underscores the gravity of the occasion as the Asante Kingdom conducts final rites for its revered Queenmother.

The public would be required to remain indoors from 1500 hours (3 pm) on September 18, 2025, for the traditional burial procession from Manhyia Palace, through to the Breman Royal Cemetery, until dawn the following day. This extended timeframe accommodates complex traditional ceremonies that require undisturbed sacred space.

Historical Significance of Dɔte Yie

The burial represents a pivotal moment in Asante traditional governance, as the Asantehemaa holds constitutional significance within the kingdom’s political structure. The Queen Mother’s role extends beyond ceremonial functions to include advisory responsibilities and succession influence within traditional governance systems.

The final four-day funeral rites for the late Asantehemaa, Nana Konadu Yiadom III, take place from September 14 to September 18, 2025. This extended ceremonial period reflects the Queen Mother’s elevated status within Asante traditional hierarchy and the comprehensive nature of royal funeral customs.

The “Dɔte Yie” burial customs represent centuries-old traditions that connect contemporary Asante society with ancestral practices. These ceremonies maintain cultural continuity while adapting to modern social and legal contexts.

Community Cooperation Essential

The palace’s clarification strategy appears designed to ensure community compliance through understanding rather than fear. By explaining the practical safety rationale behind restrictions, traditional authorities hope to secure voluntary cooperation from residents and visitors.

The funeral arrangements include structured public participation opportunities. Filing past is scheduled between 5 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily, except on the final day when it closes at 11 a.m. to allow a burial service at 3 p.m. This schedule accommodates public mourning while maintaining ceremonial integrity.

The outdoor curfew takes effect at 7 p.m. on September 18 to facilitate the interment process. The timing allows for daylight public activities while securing sacred space for evening and nighttime burial ceremonies.

Modern communication through official palace radio channels demonstrates how traditional institutions utilize contemporary media to clarify customs and expectations. This approach helps bridge generational and cultural gaps in understanding traditional practices.

The clarification effort reflects broader trends in traditional governance where customary authorities proactively address public concerns while maintaining cultural authenticity. Such transparency helps preserve traditional practices by fostering community understanding and voluntary compliance.