Mane Deserves African Footballer Award for Leadership During AFCON Final

Ghana Ambassador of Sports Emmanuel Olla Williams says no player should contest Sadio Mane for the Confederation of African Football (CAF) African Best Footballer of the Year award following the Senegalese captain’s display of leadership during Sunday’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final.

Senegal defeated hosts Morocco 1-0 in a dramatic final at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, but the match descended into chaos when Senegalese players walked off the pitch in protest after Morocco were awarded a controversial penalty deep into stoppage time. Mane convinced his teammates to return and complete the match, averting what would have been a disastrous end to the tournament.

Williams, known as The GAS Man, stated that Mane’s gesture goes beyond football and teaches more than sportsmanship and leadership. He praised the Al Nassr forward for preventing a potential abandonment that could have disgraced the entire African continent.

The controversy erupted in the eighth minute of stoppage time when Congolese referee Jean Jacques Ndala awarded Morocco a penalty following a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) review after Brahim Diaz went down under a challenge from El Hadji Malick Diouf. Head coach Pape Thiaw ordered his players to leave the pitch, and most complied.

Mane initially appeared ready to follow his teammates but chose to remain on the field. He spoke with officials and Moroccan players before going to the dressing room to rally his teammates. After approximately 14 minutes, Mane led the Senegalese players back onto the pitch, allowing the match to continue.

Speaking after the game, Mane explained his decision. He stated that when teammates decided to go out and not play, he stayed and asked people what they thought about the situation. According to Mane, he decided to bring everyone back to the pitch because it was the best thing to do. The forward emphasized that football is just a game, referees sometimes make mistakes, and people around the world were watching.

Mane added that it could be a penalty or not, but that was not the most important thing. What matters is respecting the game, he said. The 33 year old declared it was not fair to stop a match like that, noting he would rather lose than have such a thing happen to African football.

Following the resumption, Diaz attempted an audacious panenka style penalty but goalkeeper Edouard Mendy read it perfectly and saved the ball, keeping the score at 0 to 0 after 90 minutes. In extra time, Pape Gueye scored a stunning strike in the 94th minute to secure Senegal’s second AFCON title.

Mane was named Player of the Tournament, contributing two goals and three assists throughout the competition. He created the most chances from open play with 18 and reached a historic 20 career AFCON goal involvements, consisting of 11 goals and nine assists since detailed tracking began in 2010. Morocco’s Brahim Diaz finished as top scorer with five goals, while Yassine Bounou won Best Goalkeeper.

The final was marred by controversy and supporter violence. Senegal had earlier seen a goal by Ismaila Sarr ruled out for a foul on Achraf Hakimi without VAR intervention, a decision that angered the Senegalese contingent. The Confederation of African Football (CAF) condemned the unacceptable behavior of some players and officials during the final and promised to refer the matter to competent bodies for appropriate action.

Coach Thiaw later accepted he was wrong to bring his players off the pitch and had acted in the heat of the moment. He expressed that he did not appreciate at all that he told his players to leave the field.

Former Senegal player El Hadji Diouf and experienced French coach Claude Le Roy reportedly spoke with Mane on the pitch, encouraging him not to let the match end in such controversial fashion. Mane consulted with them before going to convince his teammates to return.

This marks Senegal’s second AFCON crown following their maiden title in 2022 when they defeated Egypt on penalties in Yaounde. Mane also won Player of the Tournament during that campaign. Morocco were seeking their second title after winning in 1976, attempting to end a 50 year wait in front of their home fans.

Mane, who has 126 international caps and is Senegal’s all time leading scorer with 53 goals, stated this tournament would be his final AFCON appearance. However, Senegal coach Thiaw hopes to convince him to change his mind. The country is not in agreement with his decision, and neither am I, Thiaw said. We want to keep him as long as possible.

Williams serves as President of the Ghana Tug of War Association (GHATOWA) and the Pillow Fighting Championship in Ghana. He was youth coordinator of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) and currently organizes the Schools Sanitation and Sports Programmes for Senior High Schools and Tertiary Institutions. He is a keen sports enthusiast who plays football regularly.

The 2027 AFCON will be staged across Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda, marking the first time East Africa will host the continental championship. CAF President Patrice Motsepe officially handed over the CAF flag to representatives from the three East African countries during the closing ceremony in Rabat.