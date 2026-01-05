Manchester United Sack Ruben Amorim After Turbulent 14 Months

Manchester United have sacked head coach Ruben Amorim after 14 months in charge, with former player and academy coach Darren Fletcher taking over on an interim basis for Wednesday’s match against Burnley.

The Premier League club announced the decision on Monday, January 5, 2026, just hours after a tumultuous post-match news conference at Elland Road where Amorim publicly called out the club’s hierarchy following a 1-1 draw against Leeds United.

“With Manchester United sitting sixth in the Premier League, the club’s leadership has reluctantly made the decision that it is the right time to make a change,” United stated. “This will give the team the best opportunity of the highest possible Premier League finish.”

According to Sky Sports News, Amorim’s emotional and inconsistent behaviour was a key factor in the decision, alongside his refusal to adapt and evolve his preferred 3-4-3 system, which led to a breakdown in confidence in the head coach. Sources indicate a scheduled meeting with director of football Jason Wilcox on Friday, where the team’s tactical approach was discussed in detail, resulted in what United bosses felt was a very negative and emotional response from Amorim.

The Portuguese coach’s position became untenable following his post-match comments on Sunday, where he insisted he was the “manager, not the coach” and told club bosses, particularly Wilcox, to “do his job.” Speaking at a Friday news conference ahead of the Leeds match, Amorim had revealed frustration at a lack of movement in the January transfer window, with tensions escalating throughout the weekend.

“It’s going to be like this for 18 months or when the board decide to change,” Amorim stated after the Leeds draw. “I’m not going to quit. I will do my job until another guy is coming here to replace me.”

The Athletic’s David Ornstein reported that the decision was reached by the club’s hierarchy after a breakdown in relations behind the scenes. Notably, minority owner Jim Ratcliffe will not save any money by parting ways with his head coach, as there was no discounted exit clause in Amorim’s contract.

Amorim departs with the worst managerial statistics in Manchester United’s Premier League era. He won only 24 of his 63 games in charge across all competitions, representing a 38.1 percent win rate, the worst of any United manager since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement aside from Ralf Rangnick’s 37.9 percent in half a season as interim manager.

In the Premier League specifically, United won less than a third of their matches under Amorim, recording 15 victories out of 47 games compared to 19 defeats. His average of 1.23 points per game is the worst of any United manager in the Premier League era, with Rangnick’s 1.54 the next lowest.

The 40 year old arrived at Old Trafford in November 2024 from Sporting Lisbon, months after he was linked to Liverpool’s vacancy, and was tasked with rebuilding the team following Erik ten Hag’s dismissal. Amorim promised to implement his distinct style of play, warning fans that things would get worse before they got better.

However, United suffered their worst ever Premier League season under Amorim’s guidance in his debut campaign, finishing 15th and failing to secure European football for the 2025/26 season. The disappointing campaign culminated in a 1-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final in Bilbao, with Spurs themselves having finished 17th in the league that season.

This season started no better, with United recording their worst start to a campaign since 1992/93. The club has won only one of their last five Premier League matches, with Sunday’s draw at Leeds representing Amorim’s final game in charge. Brenden Aaronson put Leeds ahead in the 62nd minute before Matheus Cunha equalized three minutes later with an assist from substitute Joshua Zirkzee.

Club sources told ESPN that, as far as they were concerned, Amorim was “fully aligned” with their transfer plan. The club has spent approximately 250 million pounds on new signings since Amorim arrived, including summer additions Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko to address the squad’s scoring crisis. United scored just 44 league goals in 2024/25, their lowest recorded total since 1973/74 when they were relegated from the First Division.

However, tensions emerged over the January transfer window, with Amorim understood to have wanted an experienced Premier League striker. Sky Sports News reported that Jean-Philippe Mateta is one player of long-term interest to United, though club bosses felt the recruitment plan was always focused on strengthening central midfield in the summer rather than making opportunistic January signings.

Amorim’s longest winning run was just three matches, achieved twice during his tenure. His tactical stubbornness proved particularly controversial, with Sky Sports pundits including Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville criticizing his post-match comments. Carragher stated bluntly that Amorim was “not good enough to be Man Utd manager,” while Neville suggested the Portuguese was “starting to unleash” his frustrations.

Former United defender Rio Ferdinand pointed to Amorim’s recent comments as the reason for his swift sacking. “That’s been the reason why it’s been so sharp and quick overnight, his comments a few hours ago,” Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel.

United’s bosses felt the team remains well placed to secure a European spot despite currently sitting sixth, and the negativity of the head coach, particularly with repeated emotional statements in the media, meant his position had become untenable. Fletcher, who made over 300 appearances for United as a player and has worked with the academy, will take charge for Wednesday’s match against Burnley before the club seeks a permanent replacement.

The club has not yet announced potential candidates for the permanent role, though Eddie Howe has been mentioned by some supporters. United face a crucial run of fixtures including a Manchester derby against City on January 17 and an away match at Arsenal on January 25.

Manchester United’s minority owner Jim Ratcliffe had given Amorim a public show of support in October 2025, saying he deserved three years to prove himself. However, relationships at the club clearly disintegrated to the point where United is now looking for its next permanent manager, continuing the turmoil that has defined the club since Ferguson’s departure 13 years ago.