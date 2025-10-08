Manchester Attacker Pledged ISIS Allegiance During Assault

The Manchester synagogue attacker made a 999 call during his assault on worshippers, pledging allegiance to Islamic State and claiming responsibility for the attack that left two people dead. Jihad al Shamie, 35, drove his vehicle into pedestrians before launching a knife attack outside Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue on October 2, 2025, during Yom Kippur, Judaism’s holiest day.

Police revealed Tuesday that al Shamie called emergency services while carrying out the attack, telling an operator he had killed two Jews in the name of Islamic State. The chilling declaration led counter terrorism authorities to immediately classify the incident as a terrorist attack, though investigators have found no evidence linking him to any organized extremist network.

Armed police fatally shot the attacker just seven minutes after the first emergency call, as he attempted to force entry into the synagogue building. Officers responded to multiple 999 calls reporting a driver ramming pedestrians and stabbing people outside the Crumpsall synagogue at 9:31 am BST.

Two men died in the attack: Adrian Daulby, 53, a security guard who was shielding others behind the synagogue’s front door, and Melvin Cravitz, 66, who attempted to stop the attacker. Police later confirmed that Daulby was struck by police gunfire as officers engaged the attacker, though the full circumstances remain under investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Another victim, Yoni Finlay, was also hit by police gunfire and is recovering in hospital along with two others injured during the assault. The revelation that police fire struck two victims has raised questions about the chaotic confrontation, though authorities maintain officers acted to neutralize an active threat.

Witnesses reported hearing al Shamie shout references to Gaza and Palestinian children as he tried to force his way into the synagogue, where worshippers had gathered for Yom Kippur services. The attack occurred amid heightened tensions surrounding the ongoing Gaza conflict, which has fueled increased antisemitic incidents across Britain.

Al Shamie, a British citizen of Syrian descent who moved to the UK as a child, reportedly became radicalized during the COVID 19 pandemic, according to neighbors who observed changes in his behavior and appearance. He had been on police bail over an alleged rape case at the time of the attack, raising questions about risk assessment procedures.

Six people believed to be associates of al Shamie were arrested under terrorism laws following the attack. Two have been released without charge, while four remain in custody for questioning. Greater Manchester Police Chief Constable Sir Stephen Watson stated that investigators are using every available resource to understand precisely what happened.

Despite al Shamie’s claims of allegiance to ISIS, security officials believe he acted as a lone wolf inspired by radical Islamist ideology rather than as part of any organized network. No evidence has emerged suggesting he received direction or support from external groups, though the investigation continues.

The attack has intensified concerns within Britain’s Jewish community about rising antisemitism. British Jews have reported increased vandalism at synagogues and antisemitic harassment both online and in person, particularly since the Gaza war began in October 2023. Community leaders describe a climate of heightened anxiety and vulnerability.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer returned early from a Copenhagen summit to address the attack, condemning it as an act of terror targeting the Jewish community on their holiest day. Enhanced security measures were implemented at synagogues and Jewish institutions across the UK following the incident.

Al Shamie lived in nearby Prestwich and was known to some community members. One neighbor reportedly told media she had previously raised concerns about his behavior with authorities, though this hasn’t been officially confirmed. The revelation has sparked questions about whether warning signs were adequately addressed.

The attacker’s personal life included complexities that investigators are examining. He reportedly had a wife with whom he had three young children, adding tragic dimensions to the case as his family grapples with his actions and their consequences.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct is conducting a thorough investigation into the police shooting, including the circumstances that led to Daulby’s death from police fire. Such investigations are standard procedure when police use of force results in casualties, ensuring accountability and transparency.

Jewish community leaders have praised the rapid police response while mourning the victims and calling for stronger action against antisemitism. The Board of Deputies of British Jews described the attack as a manifestation of hatred that must be confronted through education, enforcement, and solidarity.