Manasseh Warns GJA Against Corporate Capture of Journalism Standards

Award-winning investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni has accused the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) of compromising its role as defender of press freedom by allowing corporate sponsors to attack investigative journalism during official association events. His statement, issued to explain his 2017 departure from the organization, warns that unchecked corporate influence threatens the profession’s fundamental watchdog function.

Manasseh specifically criticized remarks made by KGL Group Executive Chairman Alex Apau Dadey at the October 9 launch of the 29th GJA Media Awards in Accra. Dadey questioned why Ghanaian media celebrate foreign conglomerates while subjecting local success stories to heightened scrutiny, comments widely interpreted as addressing The Fourth Estate’s investigation into KGL’s National Lotteries Authority contract. The remarks came as KGL serves as title sponsor for what have been rebranded the GJA/KGL Awards, raising questions about whether financial relationships influence editorial independence.

The journalist described allowing such commentary at an awards launch meant to celebrate journalism as deeply unfortunate. He argued that the GJA exists to defend journalistic integrity and press freedom rather than corporate interests, regardless of sponsorship arrangements. Manasseh warned that sponsorship titles and platforms provided to business leaders create chilling effects on accountability reporting, particularly when those leaders use GJA events to undermine investigations into their own companies.

The Fourth Estate and Media Foundation for West Africa published an investigation claiming the National Lotteries Authority (NLA) awarded KGL Technology Limited control over a three billion Ghana cedi business in exchange for 170 million cedis annually. The report traced the contract to 2019 and documented extensions through multiple NLA administrations. Recent developments show the NLA demanding access to pre-draw and post-draw data on sales, revenue, wins and payments from KGL for the first nine months of 2025, with KGL reportedly resisting full compliance with weekly reconciliation requirements specified in the license agreement.

Manasseh’s departure from the GJA stemmed from the association’s response to his 2017 exposé on a 74 million dollar fraudulent contract awarded to Jospong Group, parent company of Zoomlion Ghana Limited. The investigation, which resulted in contract cancellation, later won overall best report at the 2018 West Africa Media Excellence Awards. However, GJA leadership issued a press statement attacking Manasseh not for factual errors but for allegedly destroying a profitable Ghanaian business. The association’s position suggested exposing corruption in local companies somehow conflicted with supporting indigenous enterprise development.

The journalist maintains that accountability journalism serves public interest regardless of whether investigation subjects are foreign or domestic companies. He rejects the narrative that investigative reporting targeting Ghanaian businesses constitutes attacks on local enterprise, arguing instead that exposing corruption and unconscionable business dealings protects citizens from exploitation while strengthening legitimate business environments. Manasseh emphasized that conflating oversight with hostility toward local business fundamentally misunderstands journalism’s role in democratic societies.

Dadey, honored recently at the Millennium Excellence Awards for contributions to business excellence and corporate governance, used his speech at the awards launch to urge government to treat private enterprises as development partners rather than risks or adversaries. He stated that national transformation requires public-private collaboration and called for supportive rather than adversarial relationships between media and business. Government Spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu, attending the launch, commended the GJA for sustaining the awards over nearly three decades and described them as the most sought-after recognition within Ghana’s journalistic fraternity.

The controversy highlights longstanding tensions between business leaders seeking favorable coverage and journalists pursuing accountability stories about government contracts and corporate practices. Critics of Dadey’s remarks argue that investigative reporting fulfills journalism’s watchdog function regardless of subject identity, while supporters contend that context and proportionality matter in coverage decisions. The debate reflects broader questions about balancing support for indigenous business development with holding powerful actors accountable for questionable practices.

Manasseh recounted how Jospong Group’s De-Eye organization sued him and Multimedia Group over the corruption exposé, then abandoned the suit after defendants filed their defense. He noted similar patterns where those he investigates threaten legal action but withdraw when forced to defend claims in court with evidence. The journalist expressed readiness to defend all documented allegations regarding Zoomlion contracts, including overbilling and non-performance claims, stating that extensive documentation supports published reports.

The GJA president’s tenure has generated previous criticism from Manasseh, who questioned former president Roland Affail Monney’s leadership in 2021 after the association initially blamed journalist Caleb Kudah for breaching ethics codes when National Security detained and assaulted him. Manasseh argued that Affail Monney consistently arrived late to defend journalists under attack and noted the president’s tenure had expired without new elections being held, raising governance questions about the association itself.

The 29th GJA Media Awards will be held November 8 at Manhyia Palace in Kumasi under the auspices of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, marking the first time the ceremony occurs outside Accra. The theme, “Safeguarding Ghana’s Future: The role of the media in promoting peace, security and the fight against galamsey,” addresses environmental degradation and illegal mining challenges. Top honors include the GJA/P.A.V. Ansah Journalist of the Year, Best Female Journalist of the Year, Komla Dumor Most Promising Journalist of the Year and Best Student Journalist of the Year.

GJA President Albert Kwabena Dwumfour described the upcoming awards as a royal and national celebration emphasizing that recognition ceremonies reaffirm journalists’ mission to serve public interest with truth, integrity and accountability. He announced plans to provide transportation and accommodation for over 500 journalists from Accra and other regions to ensure broad participation. The weekend program includes a welcome reception at Lancaster Hotel on November 7, followed by a health walk on November 8 morning, the main awards ceremony at 1600 hours, and a royal dinner reception hosted by the Asantehene at 1900 hours.

Manasseh, founding Editor-in-Chief of The Fourth Estate who previously worked at Multimedia Group’s Joy FM and JoyNews Television, has won numerous awards including overall Best Journalist for West Africa at the West Africa Media Excellence Awards in 2018 and 2020. His investigative work has resulted in parliamentary legislation on youth employment programs, cancellation of dubious government contracts worth hundreds of millions of dollars, and prosecution of officials. He completed a Nieman Journalism Fellowship at Harvard University in 2023-2024.

The journalist concluded by urging the GJA to return to founding principles promoting free, fair and fearless journalism. He called on the association to resist corporate capture and act in members’ interests rather than allowing financial relationships with powerful business entities to compromise its core mission defending press freedom and journalistic integrity. Manasseh warned that using GJA platforms to dampen accountability journalism through false and sweeping claims proves detrimental to the profession and democratic governance.