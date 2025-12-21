Manasseh Azure Urges Diplomacy and Pressure in Ofori-Atta Extradition Case

Investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni has urged the Ghanaian state to widen its strategy in pursuing accountability against former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, arguing that the matter should not be confined strictly to legal procedures.

Speaking on TV3, Manasseh stressed that while the law remains important, Ghana must also activate other levers available within international relations. He emphasized that public interest and moral accountability should not be stalled by procedural hurdles in the extradition process.

The journalist noted that Ofori-Atta left Ghana at a time when no active investigation was underway, a circumstance he believes complicates but should not end the pursuit of accountability. According to Manasseh, “Beyond the law, there are diplomatic tools and international relations pressures that can be applied.”

His comments come against the backdrop of fresh disclosures by Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Dr Dominic Ayine, who confirmed that Ofori-Atta has hired top-tier lawyers in the United States to resist efforts to have him returned to Ghana. The Attorney-General made the revelation on Thursday, December 18, 2025, during the government’s Accountability Series.

Dr Ayine disclosed that Ghana has formally submitted an extradition request to US authorities for Ofori-Atta and his former Chief of Staff, Ernest Darko Akore. The request seeks to bring both men back to Ghana to face accountability proceedings related to their tenure at the Ministry of Finance during the previous administration.

The Attorney-General acknowledged that the extradition process in the United States is complex and could take time, as it is managed through the federal court system. He explained that such cases can move from the District Court to the Circuit Court and, if necessary, reach the US Supreme Court.

Despite the potential for lengthy legal battles, Dr Ayine expressed confidence in Ghana’s position. He stated that he has been informed Ofori-Atta has hired some of the top lawyers in the US with extensive experience to defend him, adding that this means there will be a fight in the Federal Courts.

The Attorney-General maintained that he is not afraid of the legal challenge ahead, signaling the government’s resolve to see the extradition process through to its conclusion. The case represents one of the most high-profile accountability efforts undertaken by the current administration since taking office in January 2025.

Manasseh Azure’s call for a broader approach reflects concerns among some observers that relying solely on formal extradition procedures may prove insufficient given the complexities of international law and the resources available to the former minister. He suggested that diplomatic pressure, public advocacy, and other non-legal mechanisms could complement the formal legal process.

The journalist’s position aligns with growing public sentiment in Ghana that accountability for alleged financial mismanagement during the previous government should be pursued through multiple channels. Civil society organizations and opposition figures have expressed support for comprehensive investigations into the management of public finances between 2017 and 2024.

Ofori-Atta served as Finance Minister throughout the eight-year tenure of former President Nana Akufo-Addo’s administration. His time in office was marked by controversy, including disputes over the management of Ghana’s public debt, the COVID-19 pandemic response spending, and the country’s eventual entry into an International Monetary Fund program in 2022.

Critics accused Ofori-Atta of mismanaging the economy, leading to high inflation, currency depreciation, and a debt sustainability crisis that required international intervention. Supporters argued that he navigated unprecedented global economic challenges, including the pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war’s impact on commodity prices.

The former Finance Minister’s family ties to the previous president, Ofori-Atta is a cousin of Nana Akufo-Addo, added political sensitivity to calls for his removal during the latter years of the NPP administration. Multiple motions of censure were filed against him in Parliament, though none succeeded in removing him from office.

The current administration has made accountability a central theme of its early months in power, launching the Accountability Series to publicly outline alleged financial irregularities from the previous government. The series has covered various aspects of public financial management, procurement processes, and the use of state resources.

Legal experts have noted that US extradition proceedings can be protracted, particularly when defendants have substantial resources to mount vigorous defenses. The process typically requires Ghana to demonstrate that the alleged offenses would constitute crimes under both Ghanaian and American law, a principle known as dual criminality.

International relations between Ghana and the United States remain strong, with both countries maintaining cooperative ties across security, trade, and diplomatic spheres. However, extradition cases are handled through judicial processes rather than political channels, limiting the direct influence governments can exert on outcomes.